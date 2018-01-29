Connect with us

Fall Sports

Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia

Name: Rylie Hijosh

High School: Owen J. Roberts

College selection: Arcadia University

Sports: Field Hockey/Softball

Positions: Field Hockey: Defense/Back; Softball: Outfield

Anticipated major: Sports management

Parents/Guardians: Kate McCoy and Doug Grosser, Jeff and Kristie Hijosh

Other schools in the mix: Alvernia, Centenary, York.

Past athletic accolades: Field Hockey: Two-time PAC Champions, PIAA Class AAA qualifiers; 2017 Team co-captain. Softball: 2015 District 1-4A Champions.

Academic/community service: Best Buddies.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Fall Sports