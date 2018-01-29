High-scoring duo powers OJR/Phoenixville atop Pioneer Conference

With only a handful of regular-season games remaining in the Pioneer Conference season, it’s safe to say the eventual outcome will ride on the sticks of two high-scoring forwards from the combined Owen J. Roberts/Phoenixville squad.
Senior Kevin Hatten (OJR) and junior Bobby Batten (Phoenixville) have combined for 59 points thus far in powering the Wildcats to an 8-4- 0 record (6-1-0 Pioneer). With 12 points (two points awarded for a win, one for a tie), OJR/Phoenixville sits atop a tightly contested playoff race.
The season-ending playoff tournament sees the top four of six total teams qualify for a single elimination showdown. OJR/Phoenixville sits three points clear of Spring-Ford (4-2-1 Pioneer) and St. Joe’s Prep, an ice-hockey-only member of the conference (4-1- 1 Pioneer).
With Hatten out of the lineup Friday night, Batten took control, registering a hat trick and two assists in leading OJR/Phoenixville to an 8-4 victory over Perkiomen Valley. Johnny Kettelle (Phoenixville) registered four goals of his own in a breakout performance against the Vikings.
Goaltender Max Hunt stopped 32 of 36 shots on the evening. Hunt has been credited with all five conference victories for the team, posting a sterling 2.06 goals-against average in six total games.
The OJR/Phoenixville squad hasn’t looked back in the past six weeks after a turning-point 4-3 OT victory over Spring-Ford on December 14. Hatten and Batten each registered two goals in the contest, with Hatten tallying for the game-winner just over two minutes into overtime.
This week, OJR/Phoenixville will battle Boyertown on Friday night in a game with serious playoff implications for both squads. At 4-2-0 in the conference, Boyertown can all but clinch a top-four finish with a win, while OJR/Phoenixville can move closer to the regular-season title and top seed in the playoff tournament. A yet-to- be-determined makeup game with St. Joe’s Prep and rematch with Perkiomen Valley will round out the conference slate for the Wildcats.
Week in Review
After a tough loss to St. Joe’s Prep, Spring-Ford got back on track with a 10-0 win over Great Valley Friday. Playing without leading scorer Carson Porkka, Spring-Ford got a hat trick from Damien Carty plus three points each from Joey Temoyan and Liam Rose. Matthew Magee turned aside 20 shots in earning the shutout victory.
In non-conference action, Boyertown fell 9-2 to Malvern Prep, while Perkiomen Valley lost to West Chester Rustin by a score of 11-4.
The Hill School saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end Saturday, dropping a 2-1 decision to Gunnery. This Friday, the Blues (14-6-0 overall) return to action at home against Academie St. Louis of Quebec City. The game will also serve as the program’s annual Pottstown PAL Night.
This Week’s Schedule
Thursday >> Boyertown at Spring-Ford, 8:30 p.m., Oaks Center Ice.
Friday >> Academie St. Louis at Hill School, 7:00 p.m.; Monsignor Bonner at Spring-Ford, 7:15 p.m., Oaks Center Ice; Boyertown at Owen J. Roberts, 9:00 p.m., Oaks Center Ice.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 4 hours ago
Downingtown West coach Bradley resigns after 12 years, state runner-up finish
DOWNINGTOWN >> It was twelve years ago, just a couple of years removed from...
-
Fall Sports/ 8 hours ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 4 weeks ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...