Harriton’s Christina Brown is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The 5-foot-10 junior guard is averaging 21.4 ppg and 3 apg (as of Jan. 29). In a recent four-day stretch, she scored 30 points in a win against Lower Merion, then followed it up with 29 points in a victory vs. Upper Darby. As a sophomore, she received both All-Central League and All-Main Line girls basketball honors.

Q: What do you feel has been the biggest key to your productive scoring?

A: The biggest key to my scoring is moving the ball around, so my teammates are knocking down shots, which takes the [defensive] pressure off of me.

Q: What did it mean to you to score 30 points in a win against a team in your school district? Did you have a feeling during pre-game warm-ups that your performance would be special?

A: Scoring 30 points meant a lot to me, especially coming out on top with a win with my team. During warm ups I couldn’t wait to play, I knew I loved the crowd and it gave me more momentum as a player.

Q: What do you feel is currently the strongest aspect of your game? What are you working on most at the current time?

A: The strongest aspect of my game right now is going to my right and getting to the basket. As of now, I am working on my jump shot.

Q: Can you tell us a little about your basketball training during the past off-season – what you did to improve?

A: During the off-season I worked out with my dad, and played AAU ball, which improved my game by playing at a higher level and giving me more confidence.

Q: You are one of the veterans on a young team. How do you see your role of leadership on this team?

A: I see my role as to set an example for the underclassman, by making bonds with them and making sure they know it’s OK to make mistakes but to keep working hard to improve.

Q: Who have been your most important basketball mentors, and what was the most important thing you learned from each of them?

A: The most important mentors were my dad and my mom, they pushed me beyond my limits and support me through everything. Also my coaches from Triple Threats – they pushed me each and every day in practice . The thing I take most from all of them is that I need to push myself to be the best player I can be. Also, the Harriton boys’ and girls’ basketball coaches have been important mentors – for talking with me and giving me a little push every day on what it takes to be great.

Q: You wear uniform jersey No. 1 – is there a reason you picked this number? Does it have any significance to you?

A: I like No. 1 because I like to be No. 1 in the things I do.

Fun facts – Christina Brown

Favorite TV show: Star.

Favorite basketball player: LeBron James.

Favorite pre-game pump-up song: Solar Eclipse is.

Favorite place to visit: Florida.

Favorite pre-game meal: Chicken fingers.

Favorite color: Red.

Person I most admire: “I admire my parents because they support me through everything, they make sure I have everything I need and want, and take me places. Mostly they push me each and every day and they make me a better person in and outside of basketball. Also I admire Messiah Reames because he helped me become the person I am, and continued to believe in me.”

Your family members: parents Kenny Brown and Nicholette DiFrank, twin brother Nicholas, brothers Kenny Jr. and Ronald.

