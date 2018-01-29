Harriton’s Christina Brown is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The 5-foot-10 junior guard is averaging 21.4 ppg and 3 apg (as of Jan. 29). In a recent four-day stretch, she scored 30 points in a win against Lower Merion, then followed it up with 29 points in a victory vs. Upper Darby. As a sophomore, she received both All-Central League and All-Main Line girls basketball honors.
Q: What do you feel has been the biggest key to your productive scoring?
A: The biggest key to my scoring is moving the ball around, so my teammates are knocking down shots, which takes the [defensive] pressure off of me.
Q: What did it mean to you to score 30 points in a win against a team in your school district? Did you have a feeling during pre-game warm-ups that your performance would be special?
A: Scoring 30 points meant a lot to me, especially coming out on top with a win with my team. During warm ups I couldn’t wait to play, I knew I loved the crowd and it gave me more momentum as a player.
Q: What do you feel is currently the strongest aspect of your game? What are you working on most at the current time?
A: The strongest aspect of my game right now is going to my right and getting to the basket. As of now, I am working on my jump shot.
Q: Can you tell us a little about your basketball training during the past off-season – what you did to improve?
A: During the off-season I worked out with my dad, and played AAU ball, which improved my game by playing at a higher level and giving me more confidence.
Q: You are one of the veterans on a young team. How do you see your role of leadership on this team?
A: I see my role as to set an example for the underclassman, by making bonds with them and making sure they know it’s OK to make mistakes but to keep working hard to improve.
Q: Who have been your most important basketball mentors, and what was the most important thing you learned from each of them?
A: The most important mentors were my dad and my mom, they pushed me beyond my limits and support me through everything. Also my coaches from Triple Threats – they pushed me each and every day in practice . The thing I take most from all of them is that I need to push myself to be the best player I can be. Also, the Harriton boys’ and girls’ basketball coaches have been important mentors – for talking with me and giving me a little push every day on what it takes to be great.
Q: You wear uniform jersey No. 1 – is there a reason you picked this number? Does it have any significance to you?
A: I like No. 1 because I like to be No. 1 in the things I do.
Fun facts – Christina Brown
Favorite TV show: Star.
Favorite basketball player: LeBron James.
Favorite pre-game pump-up song: Solar Eclipse is.
Favorite place to visit: Florida.
Favorite pre-game meal: Chicken fingers.
Favorite color: Red.
Person I most admire: “I admire my parents because they support me through everything, they make sure I have everything I need and want, and take me places. Mostly they push me each and every day and they make me a better person in and outside of basketball. Also I admire Messiah Reames because he helped me become the person I am, and continued to believe in me.”
Your family members: parents Kenny Brown and Nicholette DiFrank, twin brother Nicholas, brothers Kenny Jr. and Ronald.
(To be selected as Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week, a student-athlete must first be nominated by her coach.)
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 1 hour ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Rylie Hijosh signs on with Arcadia
Name: Rylie Hijosh High School: Owen J. Roberts College selection: Arcadia University Sports: Field...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 4 weeks ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...