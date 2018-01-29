Delco Basketball Scoring Leaders: Tuesday, Jan. 30

Based on games reported to the Daily Times through Monday, Jan. 29.

The following teams have reported games sparingly, or not at all, and whose players are not included among the scoring leaders:

Agnes Irwin

Chichester

Delco Christian

Points Per Game

(Players must have played in at least 70 percent of games)

Mahya Woodton, Academy Park 26.2

Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 18.8

Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 17.0

Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 16.4

Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 16.4

Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 15.9

Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 15.7

Ellie Mueller, Radnor 15.7

Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 15.2

Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll 15.1

Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 13.7

Devon Adams, Marple Newtown 13.1

Amanda Floyd, Interboro 12.9

Grace Harding, Penncrest 12.9

Erin Sweeney, Archbishop Carroll 12.8

Luca Mamula, Episcopal Academy 12.4

Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 11.8

Erin Doherty, Haverford 11.3

Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield 11.3

Harlem Jennings, Archbishop Carroll 10.5

Megan Arndt, Penncrest 10.5

Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara 10.2

Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 10.1

Maeve McCann, Bonner & Prendergast 9.9

Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 9.9

Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley 9.9