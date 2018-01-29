Delco Basketball Scoring Leaders: Tuesday, Jan. 30

Based on games reported to the Daily Times through Monday, Jan. 29.
The following teams have reported games sparingly, or not at all, and whose players are not included among the scoring leaders:
Agnes Irwin
Chichester
Delco Christian
Points Per Game
(Players must have played in at least 70 percent of games)
Mahya Woodton, Academy Park 26.2
Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 18.8
Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 17.0
Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 16.4
Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 16.4
Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 15.9
Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 15.7
Ellie Mueller, Radnor 15.7
Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 15.2
Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll 15.1
Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 13.7
Devon Adams, Marple Newtown 13.1
Amanda Floyd, Interboro 12.9
Grace Harding, Penncrest 12.9
Erin Sweeney, Archbishop Carroll 12.8
Luca Mamula, Episcopal Academy 12.4
Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 11.8
Erin Doherty, Haverford 11.3
Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield 11.3
Harlem Jennings, Archbishop Carroll 10.5
Megan Arndt, Penncrest 10.5
Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara 10.2
Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 10.1
Maeve McCann, Bonner & Prendergast 9.9
Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 9.9
Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley 9.9
3-Point Field Goals
Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll 42
Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 39
Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield 39
Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 37
Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 35
Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 33
Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 28
Abby Seasock, Sun Valley 28
Emily Monaghan, Bonner & Prendergast 26
Olivia Young, Marple Newtown 26
Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara 24
Erin Doherty, Haverford 24
Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 24
Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 23
Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 22
Mahaya Woodton, Academy Park 21
Brienne Williams, Radnor 19
Lindsay Boyd, Ridley 19
Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley 18
Taylor Flores, Academy Park 16
Halle Robinson, Marple Newtown 15
Dana D’Ambrosio, Ridley 15
Top photo: Notre Dame’s Maggie Pina, left, and Mandy McGurk during a game this season.
