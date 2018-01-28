Ridley comes back to top Norristown for Shoemaker Scuffle title

Kyle Stradzus’ pin of Logan Altrogge at 152 pounds capped a comeback from a 27-point deficit to lead Ridley to a 41-34 win over Norristown in the championship final of the Shoemaker Scuffle at Radnor High School Saturday.

Ridley spotted the Eagles 27 points to open the match, which began at 160, thanks to three consecutive pins in the upper weight classes. Heavyweight Tom Bramwell stopped the bleeding with a pin in 65 seconds, followed by two forfeit wins to get Ridley within 27-18.

Marty Cowan scored a first-period pin at 120 pounds, as did Jake McGrath at 132 to even the score at 30. Davis Huth’s win by technical fall at 138 nudged Ridley ahead, and while Rick Bregenzer’s major decision at 145 got the Eagles back within one, Stradzus removed all doubt within 70 seconds.

Ridley routed Martin Luther King, 67-7, in the quarterfinals before topping Pennsbury in the semifinal.

Radnor shook off a quarterfinal loss to Norristown, 43-30, by beating Springfield-Montco (score not reported) and topping MLK, 52-25, in the fifth-place match.

Chase Ressler notched pins against Norristown and MLK at 170 pounds. Jack Horvath (182) and Steve Bower (120) also won bouts in both matches.

At the Lancer Invitational:

Jeremy Moore, Brendon Stocku and Sam Rose recorded pins in the championship finals to lead Penncrest to second place at the event hosted by Central High School.

Rose needed 1:37 to take care of Lower Moreland’s Nick Derderien in the 160-pound final. Moore’s 113-pound finale with Davon McFarlin of Belmont Charter lasted 2:15, and Stocku handled Bishop McDevitt’s Dwayne Nelson in 3:33 to win the 138 pound title.

Sean Prior and Shane Stevens lost by major decision in the finals at 126 and 152 pounds, respectively, for Penncrest, which tallied 163 points, trailing only the hosts (214.5).

Tommy Hugget (120) and Anthony Chero (182) won third-place bouts. Dimitri Partsanakis finished fourth at 195 pounds, while Billy Kazunas (170) and Will Steiner (220) took fifth in their weight classes.

Glen Mills finished fourth in the team category with 146 points, on the strength of three finalists. Davarious Sykes (145), Devante Boddy-Jacobs (195) and Alganon Mhammad (285) were all pinned in their championship bouts but garnered big points nonetheless. Andre Settles won the third-place match at 126 pounds, as did Xzavier Morgan at 152.

At the Westtown Duals:

Marcus Brogsdale scored a major decision at 160 pounds, and Patrice Awo eked out an 11-9 win at 145 pounds as Penn Wood topped Upper Merion, 31-30, in a match that featured seven forfeits plus three double-forfeits.

Penn Wood dropped a 45-12 decision to Springside Chestnut Hill in which Brogsdale pinned George Neverosky in 33 seconds at 170 pounds and Paul Harris (182) and Dan Dumas (220) scored decisions.

At the Coal Cracker Duels:

Tyler Forbes dropped a 5-2 decision to Souderton’s Connor Trowbridge in the seventh-place match at 145 pounds to give Springfield the lion’s share of its 31 team points as it finished 30th out of 32 teams at the event hosted by Panther Valley High School.

Jake Methlie fell in the 106-pound consolation semifinals.

At the Redskin Rumble:

Sun Valley scored three victories, including a 45-36 decision over Upper Darby in the fifth-place match, Saturday. The Vanguards beat La Salle, 69-6, in Round 1 and Abraham Lincoln, 84-0, in Round 5. Sun Valley lost two matches — 36-27 to Bordentown (N.J.) and 53-18 to host Neshaminy.

Upper Darby topped Abington, 34-30, in the first round and Central Bucks South, 54-12, in the fifth. It dropped two decisions, falling to Avon Grove (45-30) and Bensalem (51-25), before falling to Upper Darby.