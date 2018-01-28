Girls Track: Strath Haven’s Forbes shines for second straight day

Setting the best time in the 1,000-meter run Saturday apparently didn’t tire Grace Forbes, since the Strath Haven runner did the same in the 800 Sunday two states over.

Forbes finished second in the Varsity Red 800-meter run at the Ocean Breeze Invitational on Long Island Sunday, clocking in at 2:15.08 to set the fastest time in Delco this indoor season.

Sixth in the race was Cardinal O’Hara’s Christine Mancini, who finished in 2:17.56. Kyra Carroll of Penn Wood was 14th in 2:19.80. Also in the 800, Jenna Rastatter of Bonner & Prendergast finished seventh in the Varsity White race in 2:30.58, with Fatu Seck of Penn Wood 15th. Forbes’ Haven teammate Serena Ellis won the Varsity Blue 800 in 2:33.15.

It was a busy day for the Mancini crew. Liz Mancini finished fourth in the Varsity Red mile in 5:10.81. Eleanor Mancini was second in the Varsity White mile (5:28.91), a race in which Radnor’s Caroline Ditrolio finished 12th.

Caitlin Jorgensen of Episcopal academy finished sixth in the Varsity Red two-mile run, a spot ahead of Strath Haven’s Taylor Barkdoll.

Upper Darby’s Jerenita Sokan took home seventh place in the Varsity Red 55-meter dash in 7.45 seconds, a race won by Conestoga’s Grace Lanouette. Episcopal Academy’s Olivia Tuma was fifth in the Varsity White 55-meter dash in 8.28 seconds.

Three Delco athletes took top-10 places in the Varsity Red shot put, led by Symphonie Blalock of Springfield in third. Strath Haven’s Jordan Brown was fourth, and Hannah Bierling of Bonner & Prendergast was 10th.