Van Duesen holds off charge to lead Marple Newtown

Even though he lost, Jacob Van Deusen still came up big for Marple Newtown Friday night.

Van Deusen’s one-point loss at 132 pounds enabled the Tigers to hold on for a 35-34 Central League wrestling victory over Lower Merion.

After five straight wins by forfeit, Matt Checchia’s 13-11 victory over Paul Mariani III in overtime at 106 pounds gave Marple Newtown a 35-15 lead with four bouts to go. The Aces won the next three by pin, major decision and pin to cut the deficit to 35-31, which meant Lower Merion’s Andrew Coughlin had to win by technical fall or fall over van Duesen for the Aces to win the match.

Van Deusen hung tough and dropped a 6-5 decision to Coughlin to spoil the comeback bid. Freshman Jimmy Nania scored a 16-10 win at 138 for MN.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Springside Chestnut Hill 48, The Haverford School 21 >> A shortage of bodies proved costly for the Fords.

The Blue Devils won the last seven matches by forfeit to erase an 18-6 deficit. The Fords won five of the six matches that were contested. Andrew Parente (106) and Michael Clymer (132) won by fall. Parente pinned Luke Neveroski, while Clymer decked Peter Humphreys.

Jake Shaifer (120), Ryan Shepherd (126) and Kwaku Abubofour (220) all won by decision.