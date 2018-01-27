Connect with us

Sun Valley falls to Unionville

Madison Mazone (100 backstroke) and Samantha Hocker (100 breaststroke) were the only individual winners as Sun Valley fell to Unionville, 97-81.

Jordan Bondrowski, Jackie Wynes, Madison Koons and Chelsea Brees were first in the 400 free relay.

