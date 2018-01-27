Strath Haven’s Forbes sets top time in 1,000 meters

It was an elite Friday for Strath Haven’s Grace Forbes.

Forbes clocked in at 2 minutes, 53.60 seconds in the 1,000 meters Friday night at the sixth Delaware Valley Girls Track and Field Coaches Association meet, taking home the gold medal and the fastest time in Delaware County this season by more than 13 seconds.

Third in the event was Cardinal O’Hara’s Mia Evans, a spot ahead of Hope Corrales of Chichester. Forbes’ Panthers also won the Distance Medley Relay at Lehigh University in a states-qualifying time of 12:47.84. Its 4 x 400 team was sixth.

Forbes was one of four Delco gold medalists, half provided by Notre Dame. Monica McGinnis won the 300-meter dash in 44.98 seconds, edging Maura Tease of Garnet Valley in second and Olivia Dumont of Strath Haven in third. Dumont would return to medal in the long jump in fifth.

Jessica Schneider claimed gold in the mile in 5:20.96, worthy of states. Ridley’s Jaime Green was sixth in a Meet of Champions cut. The Irish finished second in the 4 x 200 relay.

Penn Wood’s 4 x 400 team clocked in at 4:05.75, a states cut. Shaniyh Toodles was fourth in the 400 in an MOC time.

Garnet Valley’s Kathryn Wright and Haverford’s Brit Reigler each cleared 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump to get to the Meet of Champions. Wright was tied for seventh in the event, Reigler for 11th. Garnet’s Grace Zamrowski was sixth in the 400.

Bonner & Prendergast’s Hannah Bierling set a season-best distance in the shot put at 34 feet, 7 inches to get to the Meet of Champions and take home silver. Springfield’s Symphonie Blalock was third, with Olivia Thomas of Upper Darby sixth with an MOC cut.

O’Hara’s Jesikah Boykin finished third in the 200-meter dash with an MOC time. Springfield’s Abby Peichel was third in the 600, with Rachael Goodman (Haverford), Lindsey Crawford (O’Hara) and Sydney Neal following in order.

Boys Track

The Delco contingent returned from Long Island with a pair of gold medals from the Ocean Breeze Invitational, and Strath Haven’s Dayo Abeeb has a new mark to beat in the triple jump.

Abeeb leapt a county-best 46 feet, 9.5 inches, his season-best, to win the Varsity Red division.

Joining him in the winners’ circle was Garnet Valley’s Cameron Beale, whose 52.32 was unbeaten in the 400-meter dash Varsity White division. Penn Wood’s Zyiare Miller finished sixth in that category.

Patrick Theveney of Penncrest was third in the boys two-mile, stopping the clock at 9:37.88. Dylan Hooper of Garnet Valley was fifth in the Varsity White 55-meter hurdles, while Nate Randall of Penn Wood (Varsity White 800) and Jalen Camille of Upper Darby (Varsity Red long jump) each finished eighth. Haverford School’s Petey Lemmon claimed seventh in the Varsity Red shot put.

At the TFCAofGP Meet No. 7:

It came down to a tiebreaker, but Kevin Mills of Penncrest got the better of Delco Christian’s Josiah Bronkema at 5 feet, 6 inches in the Division II high jump to win gold at Lehigh Saturday.

Mills’ win — in an event where Springfield’s Patrick McCaslin took third — was one of eight victorious efforts from the Delco contingent.

Cardinal O’Hara’s DaNeal Williams won the 200-meter dash in 24.18 seconds, and teammate Mac Mandeh was quickest in the 400 (54.85). O’Hara won the 4 x 200 relay (with Episcopal Academy second), while Derrick Patrick took silver in the 60-meter hurdles and Quasir Cottman bronze in the 60 dash.

Episcopal Academy’s Elias Lindgren was quickest in the 800 meters in 2:06.44. Tadhjae Jordan-Gordon’s leap of 43 feet earned the Interboro senior the triple jump title. Glen Mills’ 4×800 relay edge Marple Newtown to the title; the roles were reversed in the 4 x 400, with the Tigers taking the crown. Sun Valley’s DMR earned second.

Trailing Jordan-Gordon in the triple jump was Chichester’s Dominic Brown in second, followed by Lamar Ramsey of Archbishop Carroll and Radnor’s Josh Prepose. Aidan Doherty (third in the mile), Brennan Robinson (fifth in the 60 dash) and Malachi Hansen (sixth in the 400) also gleaned medals for Carroll. Radnor got a third-place nod from Frank Brown in the 800 and a fourth from Jack Bell in the mile.

Justin Senackerib of Penncrest finished second in the mile; ditto Christian Gallagher in the pole vault. George Grable notched fifth in the 3,000 meters, a spot behind Marple Newtown’s Michael van der Loo, and Ryan O’Donnell was sixth in the 60 hurdles for Penncrest.

In the shot put, Justin Smith of Glen Mills took second with a season-best throw of 44-1. Teammate Anthony Vargas was sixth.

In Division I:

Chester gleaned three medals in a light day for the Delco contingent. James Jackson took home silver in the 400, a spot ahead of Garnet Valley’s Andrew Biesecker. Nishawn Johnson was third in the 200, while Abdul Griggs placed fourth in the 800 for the Clippers.

Garnet Valley’s Chandler Koehler sprinted to fifth in the 60-meter dash.