Seniors not enough for Sun Valley

Seniors Grant Michael, David Kearney, Marty Boyle and Ryan Haughey were individual winners, but it wasn’t enough as Sun Valley dropped a 95-77 Ches-Mont League decision to Unionville.

Michaels was first in the 50 freestyle. Kearney won diving. Boyle captured the 100 backstroke, and Haughey was victorious in the 100 breaststroke. Nick Furman, Dan Gauzza, Dylan Hermann and Austin Whittington teamed up to win the 400 free relay.