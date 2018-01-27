Rader powers Radnor past Lower Merion

Laura Rader scored three unassisted goals to lead Radnor to a 3-1 victory over Lower Merion.
Rader tied the game 11:53 into the first period, and then scored twice in a four-minute span in the second period to put the Raiders up to stay. Goalie Tess Landry stopped 20 of 21 shots to get the win.
Boys Hockey
Jayden Sison collected three goals and one assist, and Michael Cameron added two goals and one assist as Conestoga rolled over Marple Newtown, 10-0.
Scott MacMillian chipped in with one goal and four assists for the Pioneers.
