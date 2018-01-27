PAC Girls Basketball Roundup: Pope John Paul II deals Upper Merion first Frontier loss, 45-35

Pope John Paul II 45, Upper Merion 35 >> Lauren Ciuba headed a trio of double-figure scorers who propelled the Golden Panthers past the Vikings in PAC Frontier Division action. It was Upper Merion’s first Frontier loss (7-1 Frontier, 7-4 PAC, 9-10 overall) while PJP (6-1, 6-4, 10-7) closed to within a game in the division standings.

Ciuba hit for 13 points while teammates Julia Owens and Kayla Mesaros added 11 and 10, respectively. They were key to PJP opening a 25-14 halftime lead.

Methacton 54, Norristown 41 >> Olivia Pennypacker was a force from the floor and off the glass for the Warriors in their PAC Liberty Division victory over the Eagles.

Pennypacker scored 15 points to key Methacton’s establishment of a 28-15 halftime lead, and she pulled down seven rebounds. The Warriors also benefited from Nicole Cooper’s 14 points — she was 12-for-14 from the line, part of her team’s 32-for-39 free-throw efficiency — and Abby Penjuke’s 12 boards.

Phoenixville 40, Pottstown 13 >> Peyton Graham singlehandedly outscored the Trojans’ entire offense as the Phantoms added solid defensive play in their PAC Frontier Division win.

Graham had a game-high 16 points for Phoenixville, which took a 26-8 lead into the fourth quarter after holding Pottstown scoreless in the third. Jasmine Hamilton chipped in with another 10 while the Trojans were led by Ebony Reddick’s six counters.

Pottsgrove 55, Upper Perkiomen 17 >> Riley Simon and Sierra Potts headed the offense for the Falcons in their PAC Frontier Division roll over the Indians.

Simon came up with a game-high 14 points, Potts adding aonther 10. Their efforts helped stake Pottsgrove to a 29-12 halftime advantage that went to 43-14 by limiting UP to a lone point in the third.

Sierra Kelly scored seven to emerge as the Tribe’s leading scorer.