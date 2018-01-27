PAC Boys Basketball Roundup: Upper Perkiomen outlasts Pottsgrove, 74-68

Both teams lit up the scoreboard Friday.
But the Upper Perkiomen boys were a bit brighter than Pottsgrove, due in part to a big third-period scoring effort.
The Indians used a 24-6 edge in the third period to overcome the Falcons’ early lead, and they stayed strong down the stretch to post a 74-68 victory. The win enabled Upper Perkiomen to keep pace with Phoenixville atop the Pioneer Athletic Conference’s Frontier Division while dropping third-place Pottsgrove another notch back of the leaders.
The Tribe (6-2 division, 6-5 PAC), which faced a 44-31 deficit going into the second half, reversed it into a 55-50 advantage prior to the fourth. It got a big scoring night from Ryan Kendra, who hit the nets for a game-high 31 points as part of a double-double that included 13 rebounds.
Kendra was one of four UP players to hit double figures. Liam Boyle (five assists) added 15 while Jon Brown (13 boards) and Will Walker each scored 13.
Pottsgrove had a trio of double-figure scorers, led by Jason Hein’s 21. Khaliym Smith followed with 17, and Jayden Blakey with 15.
Owen J. Roberts 56, Boyertown 52 >> Keyed by Shyheed May’s 18-point showing, the Wildcats held off the Bears to come away with the PAC Liberty Division victory.
Roberts also got 12 from Dawson Stuart as it saw Boyertown cut its 28-19 halftime lead to a pair (37-35) by the end of the third quarter. The Bears’ scoring was topped by Jerry Kapp’s game-high 20, Aarick Salata’s 11 and Zach Benning’s 10.
Pope John Paul II 58, Upper Merion 38 >> Vince Viney and Aidan McCarthy combined for 28 points to lead the Golden Panthers past the Vikings in PAC Frontier Division play.
Viney hit for a game-high 15 while McCarthy followed with 13. PJP’s offense was particularly potent in the second half, scoring 38 to break open a closer 23-20 halftime lead.
