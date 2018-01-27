Connect with us

Fall Sports

Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington

High School: Owen J. Roberts

Sport: Men’s Soccer

Position: Left back

Anticipated college major: Business

Parents: Mike and Lisa Pron

Past athletic honors: High school: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference and Mercury All-Area First Team (2017). Club: National champion (2017), Regional champion (2016-17) with Lehigh Valley United.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Fall Sports