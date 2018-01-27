Connect with us

Spring Sports

Owen J. Roberts’ Lilly Kull signs with Jefferson University

High School: Owen J. Roberts

Sport: Women’s Lacrosse

Position: Defense/midfield

Anticipated college major: Health sciences

Parents: Brad and Alyssa Kull

Past athletic honors: Three-time PAC champion

