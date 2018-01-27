Connect with us

Owen J. Roberts’ Kelsey Kilgallon signs with Bloomsburg

High School: Owen J. Roberts

Sport: Women’s Lacrosse

Position: Attack

Anticipated college major: Nursing

Parents: Katrina and Michael Kilgallon

Past athletic honors: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference and Mercury All-Area First Team (2017)

Academic/community service: National Honor Society, PHSFHCA senior academic honors, Science National Honor Society

