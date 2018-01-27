Connect with us

Owen J. Roberts’ Darby Stuart commits to York College of PA

High School: Owen J. Roberts

Sport: Softball

Position: First base

Anticipated college major: Early childhood/special education

Parents: Dave and Jen Stuart

Past athletic honors: All-Pioneer Athletic Conference First Team (2016), Mercury All-Area Second Team (2016).

