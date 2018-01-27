Owen J. Roberts’ Danika Swech signs with University of Delaware

High School: Owen J. Roberts

Sport: Women’s Lacrosse

Position: Midfield

Anticipated college major: Biological Science Pre-Med

Parents: Christopher and Heather Swech

Past athletic honors: Club: U.S. Lacrosse National Tournament (2017), Brine National Lacrosse Classic Pa. HS All-Star and Pa. Team (2016-17), Under Armour Pa. HS Team (2016). OJR: Three-year starter, three-time PAC champion, All-PAC second team, All-Area second team. OJR soccer: Two-year captain, 2017 PAC champion and PIAA semifinalist.

Academic/community service: All Honors/AP, National Honor Society (17-18), Allied Health Program clinical rotations, Leo’s Club (14-17), President of Letterman Club (16-17), Secretary of Fitness Club (16-17), Prom Committee (2017), Spring Fling Youth Lacrosse volunteer (15-17), Debate Club (17-18).