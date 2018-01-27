Connect with us

Owen J. Roberts’ Andrew Blum selects Kutztown

High school: Owen J. Roberts

Sport: Baseball

Position: First base

Anticipated college major: Biology

Parents: Mark and Lori Blum

Past athletic accolades: 2017: American Legion Berks County League All-Star and Futures Team selection. 2018: Under Armour Pre-season All-America Team selection

Academic/community service: Rotary Club, Food Bank, Our Town Foundation

