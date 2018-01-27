Connect with us

Spring Sports

Owen J. Roberts’ Alexandra Giongo signs with Duquesne

High School: Owen J. Roberts

Sport: Rowing

Position: Sculling, port, starboard

Club affiliation: Whitemarsh Boat Club

Anticipated college major: Liberal Arts/Pre-law

Parents: Michael and Marie Ann Giongo

Past athletic honors: King’s Head Regatta – varsity quad, first place; Head of the Christina – varsity four, first place; Navy Day Regatta – varsity quad, 3rd place. Head of the Charles Regatta (Boston) qualifier.

Academic/community service: March Madness Face Paint for Charity, Learn to Row program assistant coach.

