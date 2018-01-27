Mamula, Episcopal nip North Penn for sixth win in a row

Make it six straight victories for the Episcopal Academy girls basketball team.
Seanna McNamara scored six of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Churchwomen earned a 38-35 nonleague decision over North Penn Saturday.
Luca Mamula chipped in with 12 points, including six in the first quarter, and five rebounds. EA led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter and fended off a late rally by the host Maidens.
In other nonleague action:
Marple Newtown 38, Interboro 32 >> Devon Adams and Olivia Young each scored in double figures as Marple got back over the .500 mark.
Adams paced the Tigers (9-8) with 13 points, while Young netted 11. Amanda Floyd powered the Bucs with 16 points and Marta Walewska added six.
Padua Academy 48, Bonner & Prendergast 44 >> Maeve McCann poured in 13 points to lead the Pandas, who couldn’t recover from a six-point deficit after the first quarter. Alexis Gleason added nine points, Ariana McGeary contributed seven and Dakota McCaughan and Katie Logan both finished with six.
W.C. East 43, Strath Haven 28 >> Faith Raymond poured in a game-high 17 points in the losing effort for the Panthers, who couldn’t bounce back after trailing 17-2 in the first quarter.
In the Central League:
Radnor 55, Harriton 40 >> Ellie Mueller had another one of her signature double-double performances for the Raiders (10-7, 6-6). The sophomore forward netted 13 of her game-high 21 points in the third quarter, when the Raiders used a 26-8 run to pull away from the host Rams. She finished with 10 rebounds.
Sydney D’Entremont scored all seven of her points in the third period. Brienne Williams added eight points and Julia Rigolizzo tossed in seven.
In the Ches-Mont League:
Avon Grove 59, Sun Valley 46 >> Maddie Michael paced the Vanguards with 10 points and Abby Seasock added nine. Maya Jacyszyn and Taylor Grayston had eight points apiece. Erin Michael grabbed 10 rebounds.
Amanda Smida had a big day for Avon Grove, scoring a game-high 26 points.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 4 hours ago
Owen J. Roberts’ Matt Pron signs with University of Mary Washington
High School: Owen J. Roberts Sport: Men’s Soccer Position: Left back Anticipated college major:...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Fall Sports/ 3 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 4 weeks ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...