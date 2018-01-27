Mamula, Episcopal nip North Penn for sixth win in a row

Make it six straight victories for the Episcopal Academy girls basketball team.

Seanna McNamara scored six of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Churchwomen earned a 38-35 nonleague decision over North Penn Saturday.

Luca Mamula chipped in with 12 points, including six in the first quarter, and five rebounds. EA led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter and fended off a late rally by the host Maidens.

In other nonleague action:

Marple Newtown 38, Interboro 32 >> Devon Adams and Olivia Young each scored in double figures as Marple got back over the .500 mark.

Adams paced the Tigers (9-8) with 13 points, while Young netted 11. Amanda Floyd powered the Bucs with 16 points and Marta Walewska added six.

Padua Academy 48, Bonner & Prendergast 44 >> Maeve McCann poured in 13 points to lead the Pandas, who couldn’t recover from a six-point deficit after the first quarter. Alexis Gleason added nine points, Ariana McGeary contributed seven and Dakota McCaughan and Katie Logan both finished with six.

W.C. East 43, Strath Haven 28 >> Faith Raymond poured in a game-high 17 points in the losing effort for the Panthers, who couldn’t bounce back after trailing 17-2 in the first quarter.

In the Central League:

Radnor 55, Harriton 40 >> Ellie Mueller had another one of her signature double-double performances for the Raiders (10-7, 6-6). The sophomore forward netted 13 of her game-high 21 points in the third quarter, when the Raiders used a 26-8 run to pull away from the host Rams. She finished with 10 rebounds.

Sydney D’Entremont scored all seven of her points in the third period. Brienne Williams added eight points and Julia Rigolizzo tossed in seven.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Avon Grove 59, Sun Valley 46 >> Maddie Michael paced the Vanguards with 10 points and Abby Seasock added nine. Maya Jacyszyn and Taylor Grayston had eight points apiece. Erin Michael grabbed 10 rebounds.

Amanda Smida had a big day for Avon Grove, scoring a game-high 26 points.