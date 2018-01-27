Laughlin tabs 36 points, Garnet Valley tops Chichester

Two of the top offenses in Delaware County lived up to expectations Saturday afternoon.

Austin Laughlin poured in 36 points, and Greg Vlassopoulos added 19 as Garnet Valley overpowered Chichester, 93-82, in a nonleague contest.

Connor O’Brien added 17 points, and Cade Brennan chipped in 15 for the Jaguars (14-4), who broke open a 77-all tie for their fourth straight win. It’s Garnet Valley’s third 90-point game in its last four outings and fifth of the season.

DaQuan Granberry led Chichester with a season-high 34 points, including six 3-pointers, and 13 rebounds. Amiri Stewart contributed 13 points, and James Hendricks and D’Nadre Morgan supplied a dozen apiece for the Eagles (11-6).

In other nonleague action:

Chester 60, York 56 >> Brian Randolph scored 11 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter to help the Clippers to a 16-point lead, but overtime was required to stretch their winning streak to 11 games.

Michael Smith scored 17 points, including going 5-for-6 from the free-throw line in overtime, and Timothy Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds to go with four assists and four points for Chester (12-5).

Marple Newtown 63, Delco Christian 47 >> Mike May paired 22 points with seven assists, and Tommy Gardler hit six 3-pointers for 18 points, aiding the Tigers in posting 16 assists on 20 made baskets in their fifth straight victory.

Matt Peel added 10 points and seven assists for Marple Newtown (10-8), which hit 11 3-pointers.

Tyler Penley led Delco Christian with 14 points. Jackson Piotrowski added 12 points, and Tyler Smith contributed 11 for the Knights (8-7).

Penncrest 42, Church Farm 30 >> Tyler Norwood rediscovered his shooting touch with 21 points, including a 5-for-7 night from 3-point range, to go with six steals as the Lions turned up the defense. Justin Heidig added a season-high nine points for the Lions (16-2), who held Church Farm to just 19 points over the first three quarters.

Pottsgrove 51, Springfield 49 >> Mike Webb scored 24 points, including a 3-pointer in the final five seconds to force overtime after Kyle Long forced a jump-ball turnover, but the Cougars came up short in the extra session. Long (four assists) and Ja’Den McKenzie (five rebounds) tallied nine points apiece for the Cougars (7-10).

Strath Haven 44, West Chester East 36 >> AJ Santisi scored a season-high 11 points, and Chris Rosini added nine as the Panthers (8-9) ended a four-game slide.

Bensalem 66, Glen Mills 53 >> Tarik Bey scored 19 points, Nique Simmons added 11 and Glen Mills (4-10) hit a season-best 10 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough.