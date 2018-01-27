Chelo, Penncrest get past Radnor

Penncrest needed a win in the Central League against a quality opponent. That mission was accomplished Friday night.

Buoyed by a balanced scoring effort, the Lions notched their second victory over Radnor this season with a 44-26 decision.

Kylie Chelo scored a game-high 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Megan Arndt added 10 points for Penncrest (10-8, 6-6). Kat Mullaney had a solid floor game with seven points and seven assists.

Ellie Mueller paced the Raiders with eight points.

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Garnet Valley 61, Ridley 35 >> The Jaguars (16-2, 11-0) celebrated senior night and kept their unblemished Central League mark intact.

Maddy Sorokanych, a senior forward, had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Nicole Barnes, a senior guard, finished with six points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Jill Nagy netted 11 points and Emily McAteer and Brianne Borcky each chipped in with 10.

Dana D’Ambrosio scored 14 points for the Green Raiders.

Conestoga 53, Haverford 35 >> The Pioneers got back into the Central League playoff picture with a win over the host Fords (11-6, 9-3), who couldn’t recover from a 30-7 halftime deficit.

Erin Doherty finished with 11 points and Lindsey Lane added seven for Haverford. Katie Mayock powered Conestoga with 20 points.

Lower Merion 58, Upper Darby 42 >> The Royals trailed by three points at halftime, but two 3-pointers by Margaret Fitzpatrick spurred a big third-quarter run by the host Aces.

Emma Blewett led the Royals (3-14, 1-10) with 10 points and Natalie Koskinas added eight. Fitzpatrick led all players with 15 points.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Notre Dame 50, Baldwin 32 >> Mandy McGurk scored a game-high 25 points as the Irish (10-7, 5-2) reached double digits in the win column. McGurk, who made three 3-point field goals, had four steals and four assists. Maggie Pina chipped in with 13 points, four steals and four assists in the victory.

Episcopal Academy 46, SCHA 35 >> The Churchwomen (9-8, 5-2) went on a 19-9 run in the third quarter en route to their fifth consecutive win. Luca Mamula scored 14 points and made five steals, while Seanna McNamara drilled three 3-pointers and had 11 points. Raeleen Keffer-Scharpf had six of her eight points in the third period and also grabbed six boards.

In nonleague action:

Sacred Heart 33, Agnes Irwin 15 >> Kyra Quigley poured in 14 points and Eileen Piombino added six for the Lions, who held the Owls to six points in the first half.