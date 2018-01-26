Norristown’s defense sparks win over Methacton

WEST NORRITON >> On Methacton’s first possession Friday night Norristown’s Vernon Tubbs grabbed a steal and put it in at the other end for two points.
That was a sign of things to come.
The Eagles forced 22 turnovers in a 50-38 Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division win over Methacton at Norristown Area High School.
The hosts took over in the second half.
“In the second half coach (Dana “Binky” Johnson) said we had to pick up the defense,” Tubbs said. “We had to be more aggressive. We weren’t aggressive in the first half. We had a chip on our shoulder. They beat us by a buzzer-beater last game. We weren’t trying to lose this game at home.”
Tubbs found Tyler Lyons for a three just over a minute into the third quarter to tie the game at 18 and then Tubbs hit a pair of free throws with 6:03 left in the third to give the Eagles (12-5, 6-1) a lead that they would never lose.
Norristown’s next basket, which completed an 8-0 run, really swung the momentum. Tubbs dropped his defender to the floor with a crossover and found Lyons, who hit another three to make it 23-18 Eagles and force a Methacton timeout.
“When you cross somebody it’s the part of the game that gets the crowd into it,” Tubbs said. “After that, I knew it was over. When (Lyons) made the shot I told him the game was over.”
Marcus Sanford scored six points in the fourth for Norristown and Tyler Tate added four to keep the Eagles comfortably ahead until the final buzzer.
“Intensity — we focused more,” Tubbs said of the second half, when Norristown out-scored Methacton, 35-20. “We came out of the half. We did what coach told us to do executing the offense and defense.”
The Eagles got revenge for the early-season loss to the Warriors (11-7, 5-3) and added some breathing room in the standings. Norristown is in first place in the PAC Liberty by 1.5 games.
Methacton led by two points, 9-7, after the first quarter and three points, 18-15, at the half.
Tubbs totaled a game-high 12 points and Mikeel Allen and Sanford each scored eight.
Brett Eberly led Methacton with 11 points and David Duda and Noah Kitaw each had eight.
Norristown 50, Methacton 38
Methacton 9 9 7 13 — 38
Norristown 7 8 17 18 — 50
Methacton: Kropp 1 0-0 2, Eberly 4 0-0 11, Prince 0 0-0 0, Girardo 1 1-2 3, Duda 3 0-0 8, Kitaw 4 0-2 8, Christian 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Timko 0 0-0 0, Woodward 3 0-2 6. Totals: 16 1-6 38
Norristown: Tubbs 4 2-2 12, Sanford 4 0-2 8, Lyons 2 0-0 6, Weldon 0 0-0 0, McCoy 1 0-0 2, Dorman 1 0-0 2, Hopewell 4 0-0 8, Allen 4 0-0 8, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Tate 1 0-0 2, Reilly 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 2-4 50.
Three-point goals: M: Duda 2, Eberly 3. N: Lyons 2, Tubbs 2.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 4 weeks ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...