Delco Boys Basketball Stat Leaders, Jan. 24

(Based on games reported to the Daily Times through Jan. 24; for questions, contact mdegeorge@21st-centurymedia.com.)
Scoring average
Mike Webb, Springfield 23.7
Vinny DeAngelo, Sun Valley 22.4
Tyler Norwood, Penncrest 22.3
Austin Laughlin, Garnet Valley 21.1
Isaiah Wong, Bonner & Prendergast 20.1
DaQuan Granberry, Chichester 20.0
Alex Capitano, Episcopal Academy 19.9
Christian Ray, Haverford School 19.1
Matt Dade, Episcopal Academy 18.4
Antwaun Butler, Cardinal O’Hara 18.3
Connor O’Brien, Garnet Valley 17.4
Michael Smith, Chester 16.2
Cooper Driscoll, Strath Haven 15.6
Carley Jones, Interboro 15.5
Kharon Randolph, Haverford School 15.3
Mike May, Marple Newtown 15.1
AJ Hoggard, Archbishop Carroll 15.0
Chris Nash, Penn Wood 15.0
Marvin Freeman, Sun Valley 13.6
Justin Anderson, Archbishop Carroll 13.1
Ryan Morris, Strath Haven 13.1
Magd Abdelwahab, Upper Darby 12.9
Tehron Phillips, Christian Academy 12.9
Greg Vlassopoulos, Garnet Valley 12.9
Tariq Ingraham, Bonner & Prendergast 12.7
Keyon Butler, Archbishop Carroll 12.6
James Hendricks, Chichester 12.6
Naseim Harley, Academy Park 12.5
Tyler Penley, Delco Christian 12.4
Enoch Clark, Ridley 12.0
Kamrohn Roundtree, Academy Park 12.0
Grant Sareyka, Christian Academy 12.0
Brian Randolph III, Chester 11.8
Lewis Robinson, Radnor 11.6
Luke House, Archbishop Carroll 11.4
Tommy Gardler, Marple Newtown 11.3
Ajiri Johnson, Bonner & Prendergast 11.3
Jalun Trent, Upper Darby 11.0
Jameer Nelson Jr., Haverford School 10.8
Tarik Bey, Glen Mills 10.6
Jordan Hall, Cardinal O’Hara 10.5
Jackson Piotrowski, Delco Christian 10.5
Vernon Harper, Radnor 10.1
Matt Arbogast, Penncrest 9.9
Isaac Kennon, Sun Valley 9.7
J.T. Smyth, Haverford 9.4
Amiri Stewart, Chichester 9.3
Mamadou Toure, Upper Darby 9.2
Gavin Burke, Haverford School 9.1
Dan Roe, Haverford 9.1
Albert Pewa, Interboro 9.0
3-point field goals
Austin Laughlin, Garnet Valley 50
Connor O’Brien, Garnet Valley 43
Tommy Gardler, Marple Newtown 36
Alex Capitano, Episcopal Academy 34
Magd Abdelwahab, Upper Darby 33
Chris Nash, Penn Wood 33
Kharon Randolph, Haverford School 33
Gavin Burke, Haverford School 32
Jack Grace, Ridley 32
Jordan Hall, Cardinal O’Hara 30
Tyler Penley, Delco Christian 30
Marvin Freeman, Sun Valley 29
DaQuan Granberry, Chichester 29
Mike May, Marple Newtown 29
Tyler Norwood, Penncrest 29
Grant Sareyka, Christian Academy 24
Mike Webb, Springfield 24
Ryan Morris, Strath Haven 23
Mike Perretta, Bonner & Prendergast 23
Brian Randolph, Chester 23
Justin Hershey, Episcopal Academy 21
Dan Roe, Haverford 21
Naseim Harley, Academy Park 20
Kyle Long, Springfield 20
Isaiah Wong, Bonner & Prendergast 20
Antwuan Butler, Cardinal O’Hara 19
Matt Dade, Episcopal Academy 19
Frank Durham, Springfield 19
Garrett Ripp, Cardinal O’Hara 19
Michael Smith, Chester 19
Dom Souders, Interboro 19
Jordan Graves, Strath Haven 18
Malachi Williams, Ridley 18
Carley Jones, Interboro 17
Tarik Bey, Glen Mills 16
Colin Chambers, Episcopal Academy 16
Vinny DeAngelo, Sun Valley 16
Jack Fitzpatrick, Episcopal Academy 16
Tyriq Marrero, Academy Park 16
John Mastella, Ridley 16
Luke House, Archbishop Carroll 15
J.T. Smyth, Haverford 15
Jack D’Entremont, Radnor 14
Isaac Kennon, Sun Valley 14
Josh Smith, Chichester 14
Amiri Stewart, Chichester 14
Justin Anderson, Archbishop Carroll 13
Christian Clover, Haverford School 13
AJ Hoggard, Archbishop Carroll 13
Isaiah Schmidt, Chester 13
John Seidman, Haverford 13
Minh Tran, Marple Newtown 13
Luke Verzella, Haverford 13
Mike Conran, Springfield 12
Devon Ferrero, Archbishop Carroll 12
Jalun Trent, Upper Darby 12
Free-throw percentage
(minimum 15 attempts)
Devon Ferrero, Archbishop Carroll 94.4
Vinny DeAngelo, Sun Valley 86.4
Austin Laughlin, Garnet Valley 82.5
Magd Abdelwahab, Upper Darby 81.8
Tyler Norwood, Penncrest 81.7
Jack Fitzpatrick, Episcopal Academy 80.6
Isaiah Wong, Bonner & Prendergast 80.4
Meese Tobey, Ridley 80.0
Kharon Randolph, Haverford School 78.7
Donovan Rodriguez, Bonner & Prendergast 78.1
Kyle Long, Springfield 78.0
Alex Capitano, Episcopal Academy 77.9
Michael Smith, Chester 77.9
Mike Webb, Springfield 76.9
Grant Sareyka, Christian Academy 76.4
Derik Harrison, Academy Park 76.0
Greg Vlassopoulos, Garnet Valley 75.6
Mahir Sharif, Bonner & Prendergast 75.0
Justin Anderson, Archbishop Carroll 74.4
Cooper Driscoll, Strath Haven 74.4
Carley Jones, Interboro 74.3
Connor O’Brien, Garnet Valley 74.1
Matt Peel, Marple Newtown 74.1
Isaac Kennon, Sun Valley 73.8
Ryan Morris, Strath Haven 73.8
Matt Dade, Episcopal Academy 73.5
Isaac Williams, Penn Wood 73.5
Asim Richards, Haverford School 73.3
AJ Hoggard, Archbishop Carroll 72.9
Dan Roe, Haverford 72.7
John Seidman, Haverford 72.7
Lewis Robinson, Radnor 72.6
DaQuan Granberry, Chichester 72.4
Keyon Butler, Archbishop Carroll 72.2
Jaylen Stinson, Haverford School 72.2
Luke Verzella, Haverford 71.0
Malachi Williams, Ridley 70.8
Jack O’Reilly, Episcopal Academy 70.6
Justin Heidig, Penncrest 70.0
Jamese Lundy-Byrd, Chichester 70.0
Chris Nash, Penn Wood 70.0
Jackson Piotrowski, Delco Christian 70.0
Mike Smith, Marple Newtown 70.0
