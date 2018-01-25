Swimming: Boratto sets four records, Haverford School captures Inter-Ac title

Senior captain Alex Boratto set four different records and sophomore Antonio Octaviano eclipsed two of his own as the Haverford School defeated Episcopal Academy, 107-75 in an Inter-Ac boys swim meet.
Boratto set school and pool records in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, where he finished in 54:54 which set a new U.S. Independent High School SCM record. Additionally, he also helped set the record in the 200 medley relay.
Octaviano also helped set the record in the 200 medley relay and claimed the school record in the 100 breaststroke. The Fords (5-0) weren’t done breaking records there as junior captain JR Leitz and TJ Brooks also assists in helping set the 200 medley realy school and pool record. John Nelligan finished out a strong team performance as a quadruple winner taking home the 100 and 200 freestyle as well as the 200 and 400 free.
In the Central League:
Ridley 102, Lower Merion 79 >> Alex Boeckx (200 medley relay, 100 free, 200 free relay), Ryan Schreiber (200 medley relay, 50 free, 200 free relay) and Chad Wadsworth (200 medley relay, 200 individual medley, 200 free relay) were all triple winners for the Raiders.
Zach Anderson finished out the quartet in the 200 medley relay, Mason Beck triumphed in diving and Nick Dolan picked up a victory in the 100 breast.
Conestoga 99, Penncrest 79 >> Tom McLaughlin pulled out victories in the 100 back with a time of 1:00.42 and the 400 free relay, and teammate
Cameron Swindell added a win in the 100 breast in 1:05.28 to pace the Lions.
Girls Swimming
Claire Walsh was the lone triple winner and four other swimmers had double-winning days but Penncrest fell to Conestoga, 102-82 in a Central League matchup. Walsh took top honors in the 50 and 100 free and 400 free relay. Julia Colizzo (200 IM, 400 free relay), Isabella Moscatelli (100 fly, 200 free relay), Lindsay Cave (500 free, 400 free relay) and Madison Dickert (200 free relay, 100 back) were the double winners for the Lions.
Also in the Central League:
Lower Merion 105, Ridley 72 >> Marisela Rechner led the way taking the 50 free in a time of 25.35 and 400 free relay while Shannon Glacken (diving) and Riley Thompson (100 breast) also added wins for the Raiders.
