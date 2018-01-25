Robinson’s foul shots push Marple Newtown past Sacred Heart

Halle Robinson was cool, calm and collected when her team needed her the most.

Robinson made the go-ahead free throw, plus two more, to give Marple Newtown a 44-41 nonleague victory over Sacred Heart.

The visiting Tigers (8-7) rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit. Devon Adams scored a team-high 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Robinson finished with 14 points and six boards.

Eileen Piombino led all scorers with 16 points for Sacred Heart. Kayleigh Doyle chipped in with 13 points.

In the Del Val League:

Academy Park 70, Chester 41 >> The Knights (13-4) continued their run of dominance in the Del Val. Mahya Woodton scored a game-high 22 points and Shantalay Hightower checked in with 18. Gabrielle Jackson and Taylor Smith added eight points apiece for the Knights, who outscored the visiting Clippers 44-22 in the second half.

Monique Colbert and Shaymoni DeShields scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Chester.

Penn Wood 67, Interboro 63 >> Saleia Matthews dropped in 21 points and Carle Andrews had 20 as the Patriots (6-9, 4-1) downed the Bucs in overtime. The Patriots went 15 of 18 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and overtime. racquel Curry added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Awa Dicko excelled on defense.

Amanda Floyd paced the Bucs with 21 points. Keri Barnett tossed in 14 points and Hailey Wittorf added 10.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Great Valley 60, Sun Valley 23 >> Abby Seasock poured in 18 of the Vanguards’ 23 points on six 3-point baskets.