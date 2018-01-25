Church beats buzzer to lift Chi past Glen Mills

Calvin Church scored 10 points, including the game-winning layup from the baseline as time expired, to lift Chichester to a 69-68 Del-Val League victory over Glen Mills Thursday.
Da’Quan Granberry led all scorers with 24 points and Amiri Stewart added 16 for the Eagles, who overcame a 10-point deficit at halftime.
Shyeem Bacon scored 18 points, Tarik Bey tallied 14 and Khelon Kirkland and Nique Simmons had 13 apiece to pace the Battling Bulls. Nazario Coleman had an opportunity to ice the game for Glen Mills with two free throws but he came up empty on the possession just before Church’s game-winner.
Also in the Del-Val League:
Chester 68, Academy Park 31 >> Timothy Johnston scored a career-high 14 points and erupted in the third quarter, netting eight to go along with four rebounds and three blocks for the Clippers, who recorded their 10th consecutive win. Michael Smith was the only other player in double figures with 15 while Brian Randolph added eight and Isaiah Schmidt had seven for the Chester (11-5, 4-2), which had 15 assists on 27 made field goals and eight blocks.
Tahriq Marrero scored nine points and Billy Martin had seven for the Knights.
Penn Wood 68, Interboro 42 >> The Patriots had three players in double figures in Desman Johnson (14 points), Julian Holloway (13) and Makai Moore (12). Senior forward Vatangoe Donzo had a solid all-around game with nine points, eight rebounds and eight blocks for Penn Wood (10-6, 4-2), which rushed out to a 33-17 halftime advantage.
Carley Jones scored 19 points including five three-pointers and Shiheed Jones followed up with 10 for the Bucs.
