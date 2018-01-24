Methacton gets four pins, edges Norristown

WEST NORRITON >> The Methacton wrestling team entered its match against Norristown with a five-match losing streak. Norristown entered with a four-match losing streak.

All streaks must come to an end and that’s what happened for Methacton as the Warriors won on the road with a close 36-33 PAC Liberty Division victory.

The hometown Eagles had the lead in the first of 14 matches at 220 pounds when Rich Maggio started the night off with an impressive 11-2 major decision over Connor Sullivan.

Norristown still had the lead after the second match despite Eagle Tijear Brittingham losing by a 4-3 decision over Tonee Hills at 285 pounds.

Down 4-3 after two matches, Methacton took the lead in the third match after Nick Chan got the first pin of the night. He pineed Kenya Spence in 4:34 to give the Warriors a 9-4 lead.

After Jared Rebert received a forfeit at 113 pounds, Corey Marbito went flying on the opening whistle to pin Jared Rubin in 30 seconds — the fastest pin of the night.

Norristown finally stopped the bleeding at 126 pounds when Isaiah Tucker earned a 15-7 major decision over Jorge Carmona to trim the Eagles lead to 21-8.

At 132 pounds, Methacton’s William Rebert earned a 8-2 decision victory over Sean Cawley.

The match of the night was the 138-pound matchup between Eagle Ziaire Henry and Warrior Kibwe McNair.

McNair was taking shots immediately on the first whistle and had a total of five take downs in the first two minutes.

McNair took only 37 seconds in the second period to pin Henry and give Methacton a dominating 30-8 team score.

“I saw that my team was down early and I wanted to try to pick everyone up,” said McNair. “I wasn’t entirely feeling it today, but and I went in there and wrestled my hardest and I wanted to set an example for my team.”

Norristown eventually got to double-digit team points at 145 pounds when Zaire Tucker earned a 12-5 decision over Samuel Rennie.

Tucker was trying to earn a 12-4 major decision, but he was called on a locked hands penalty in the final second and had to settle for three team points instead of four.

After Norristown’s Rick Bregenzer won by forfeit at 152 Eagle Nick Semon earned a dominant 16-3 major decision over Richard Armstrong at 160.

Methacton sealed the team victory at 170 pounds when Michael Blakemore pinned Norristown’s Quinton Turner in 45 seconds to make the score 36-21.

Norristown ended the night with back-to-back falls from Lakine Wallace and Marvins Ravix in 182 and 195 pounds, respectively, but it still wasn’t enough as Methacton walked away with the 36-33 victory.

Methacton head coach Brad Clark was thrilled with his team snapping a five-match losing streak.

“I feel really good about this match,” said Clark. “The boys wrestled tough against a well-coached team. Norristown is very fundamental and strong and we wrestled well to the very end.”

“We were expecting a tough match,” added Clark. “The only thing we ask is that our guys wrestle 110%. As long as they give their best effort, the result is the result, and it’s all about how we respond to those good or bad results.”

Norristown head coach Mark Harner was not pleased with the way his team earned a fifth-straight dual loss.

“We didn’t push hard enough to get the bonus points,” said Harner. “We knew it was going to come down to seven wins and the kids need to start winning bigger than winning three team points.”

Norristown participates at the Shoemaker Scuffle tournament at Radnor High School Saturday, taking on host Radnor on the quarterfinals at 9 a.m.

Methacton starts the dual playoffs on Thursday, January 25 at the PIAA District 1 AAA Championships. Its first match will be against host Council Rock South at 7 p.m.

Methacton 36, Norristown 33

220: Rich Maggio (N) maj. dec. Connor Sullivan (M) 11-2. N 4-0.

285: Tonee Ellis (M) dec. Tijear Brittingham (N) 4-3 (N 4-3).

106: Nick Chan (M) pinned Kenya Spence (N) 4:37 (M 9-4).

113: Jared Rebert (M) wins by forfeit (M 15-4).

120: Corey Marbito (M) pinned Jared Rubin (N) 0:30 (M 21-4).

126: Isaiah Tucker (N) maj. dec. Jorge Carmona (M) 15-7 (M 21-8).

132: William Rebert (M) dec. Sean Cawley (N) 8-2 (M 24-8).

138: Kibwe McNair (M) pinned Ziaire Henry (N) 2:37 (M 30-8).

145: Zaire Tucker (N) dec. Samuel Rennie (M) 12-5 (M 30-11)

152: Rick Bregenzer (N) wins by forfeit (M 30-17).

160: Nick Semon (N) 16-3 maj. dec. Richard Armstrong (M) 16-3 (M 30-21).

170: Michael Blakemore (M) pinned Quinton Turner (N) 0:45 (M 36-21).

182: Lakine Wallace (N) pinned William Rochon (M) 3:47 (M 36-27).

195: Marvins Ravix (N) pinned Jack McGowan (M) 1:01 (M 36-33).