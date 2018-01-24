Haverford School cruising along after win over Penn Charter

At the halfway point of the Inter-Ac season, in search of its first league title since 1999, Haverford School is in the driver’s seat.
The Fords finished a perfect run through the first half of the league slate with a 60-48 win over Penn Charter Tuesday. Gavin Burke rediscovered his shooting touch to score 14 points, and Christian Ray chipped in 14. Christian Clover scored seven of his nine points in the first quarter as the Fords jumped out to a 21-8 league they would not relinquish.
Asim Richards chipped in 10 points for Haverford School (14-5, 5-0).
Also in the Inter-Ac:
Springside Chestnut Hill 73, Episcopal Academy 56 >> Alex Capitano scored 26 points, and Matt Dade added 16, but the Churchmen (9-11, 1-4) faded late, outscored 22-10 in the final quarter.
In the Del Val League:
Chester 64, Chichester 52 >> Michael Smith scored 21 points, and Kylair Blackston paired 11 points with 10 rebounds — including a key 3-point play in the fourth quarter — to keep the Clippers unbeaten in the league despite a 16-for-36 day from the line.
Rahmee Gilbert added seven points for Chester (10-5, 5-0), which has won nine straight.
DaQuan Granberry was limited to just one field goal but went 13-for-16 at the line to tally 15 points before fouling out. James Hendricks added 12 points, and Amiri Stewart contributed 10 for the Eagles (10-5, 3-2).
Penn Wood 41, Glen Mills 34 >> Vatangoe Donzo scored 12 points as Penn Wood was outscored 9-2 in the final quarter, then turned around to blank the Battlin’ Bulls in overtime.
Chris Nash and Julian Holloway scored 10 points each for Penn Wood (8-5, 2-2).
Khleon Kirkland led Glen Mills (4-8, 2-3) with 10 points.
In the Ches-Mont League:
W.C. Rustin 62, Sun Valley 59 >> Vinny DeAngelo went a perfect 18-for-18 at the line to tally a game-high 26 points, and Marvin Freeman added 20 points, but the Vanguards (10-5, 5-4) saw an eight-game winning streak halted.
