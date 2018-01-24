Delco Girls Basketball Roundup: Gardler, Hendrixson help O’Hara rally over Ryan

Kenzie Gardler scored 13 of her game-high 24 points in the second half and fellow All-Delco Maura Hendrixson was 5-for-6 at the foul line in the final stanza to lead Cardinal O’Hara to a 48-46 Catholic League decision over Archbishop Ryan Tuesday.

The Lions (9-4, 5-2), who trailed by six points at the start of the fourth quarter, hit 10 of 11 free throws in the final eight minutes of regulation. Hendrixson finished with 11 points, while Molly Paolino added five points, seven rebounds and seven steals.

Archbishop Wood 48, Bonner & Prendergast 38 >> Ariana McGeary’s 12-point effort wasn’t enough for the Pandas (11-6, 7-2).

In the Inter-Ac League:

Episcopal Academy 38, Agnes Irwin 24 >> Katie Weaver scored nine of her 13 points in the third quarter and the Churchwomen (8-8, 4-2) never looked back. Bella Piselli added seven points. Katie Anderson led the Owls with eight points.

In the Central League:

Springfield 56, Lower Merion 38 >> Jordan D’Ambrosio poured in a season-high 22 points and fellow junior Belle Mastropietro paired 14 points with seven steals as the Cougars (12-4, 9-2) rolled past the host Aces. Alyssa Long had a solid floor game with three points, seven assists and three steals.

Garnet Valley 70, Radnor 45 >> Emily McAteer tossed in 16 points, including nine in the second quarter to help the Jags (15-2, 11-0) run away. Brianne Borcky had 11 points and seven boards, while Jill Nagy and Liesl Dentinger (six rebounds, two blocks) netted eight apiece.

Ellie Mueller guided the Raiders with 22 points.

Haverford 54, Marple Newtown 31 >> Erin Doherty had her best scoring output of the season, dropping in 21 points to carry the Fords (11-5, 9-2) to victory. Sara Walsh contributed 12 points. Devon Adams paced the Tigers (7-8, 6-5) with 12 points.

Penncrest 46, Ridley 38 >> Grace Harding (16 points) and Megan Arndt (10) led a balanced scoring attack for the Lions (9-8, 5-6). Kylie Chelo chipped in with eight points.

Dana D’Ambrosio netted 12 points and Shannen Hinchey added 10 for the Green Raiders (4-13, 1-10).

Harriton 49, Upper Darby 42 >> The Royals (3-13, 1-9) had trouble containing Christina Brown, who scored a game-high 29 points to power the Rams. Emma Blewett front Upper Darby with 16 points and Nay Edwards added 10.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Rustin 65, Sun Valley 30 >> Abby Seasock had 10 points for the Vanguards.