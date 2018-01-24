Daily Local wrestling rankings, 1/24

|106
|record
|1. Brennan McBride
|Soph.
|Coatesville
|19-1
|2. Keanu Manuel
|Fr.
|Downingtown East
|24-2
|3. Sammy McMonagle
|Fr.
|WC Henderson
|21-4
|4. Josh Viarengo
|Fr.
|WC Rustin
|11-5
|113
|1. Killian Delaney
|Soph.
|WC Henderson
|23-3
|2. Dayton DelViscio
|Soph.
|Malvern Prep
|34-10
|3. Morgan Lofland
|Fr.
|Conestoga
|20-3
|4. Nathan Lucier
|Fr.
|Coatesville
|19-8
|120
|1. Doug Zapf
|Sr.
|Downingtown West
|24-3
|2. Seth Hoopes
|Jr.
|Octorara
|21-5
|3. Corey Celenza
|Jr.
|WC East
|16-3
|4. Logan Reigel
|Sr.
|Kennett
|22-7
|126
|1. Mark Salvatore
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|17-8
|2. Lukas Richie
|Jr.
|Downingtown East
|25-3
|3. Liam Babauta
|Sr.
|Octorara
|18-5
|4. Tommy Luke
|Sr.
|WC East
|16-5
|132
|1. Dalton Harkins
|Jr.
|Malvern Prep
|30-6
|2. Gerhardt Reiter
|Sr.
|Kennett
|22-4
|3. Luke Phayre
|Jr.
|WC Henderson
|15-8
|4. Alex Pratzner
|Fr.
|WC Rustin
|13-7
|138
|1. Nick Lilley
|Sr.
|Downingtown West
|21-3
|2. Henry Hague
|Jr.
|Malvern Prep
|23-9
|3. Brett Horne
|Sr.
|Downingtown East
|18-8
|4. Sebastian Corrales
|Jr.
|Church Farm
|18-1
|145
|1. PJ Crane
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|38-5
|2. Nick Barnhart
|Jr.
|Avon Grove
|19-2
|3. Tyler Kaliner
|Jr.
|WC Rustin
|18-5
|4. Jett Lucas-Murphy
|Jr.
|Downingtown East
|20-10
|152
|1. Chris Hisey
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|29-9
|2. Gavin Hale
|Sr.
|Downingtown West
|17-8
|3. Matt Phayre
|Sr.
|WC Henderson
|18-3
|4. Caden Dalton
|Sr.
|Octorara
|14-7
|160
|1. Ray Martin
|Sr.
|WC Henderson
|22-1
|2. Dan Labus
|Sr.
|WC Rustin
|10-3
|3. Alex Taylor
|Sr.
|Westtown
|11-1
|4. Matt Romanelli
|Fr.
|Downingtown East
|20-8
|170
|1. Nick Florschutz
|Jr.
|Malvern Prep
|32-7
|2. Max Hale
|Soph.
|Downingtown West
|25-5
|3. Tyler Mousaw
|Soph.
|Unionville
|20-4
|4. Collin Hurley
|Jr.
|WC Rustin
|1-0
|182
|1. Ryan Karoly
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|17-6
|2. Andrew DiBernardo
|Jr.
|WC East
|18-2
|3. Ethan Seeley
|Jr.
|Great Valley
|25-0
|4. Chase Mielnik
|Soph.
|Downingtown West
|22-7
|195
|1. Michael Beard
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|37-0
|2. Josh Wileczek
|Sr.
|Downingtown East
|26-1
|3. Alex Raimondo
|Sr.
|Coatesville
|19-6
|4. Noel Gilgeous
|Jr.
|Church Farm
|15-1
|220
|1. Brendan Devine
|Sr.
|Malvern Prep
|24-8
|2. Paul Pelham
|Sr.
|Conestoga
|19-2
|3. Chris Madanat
|Sr.
|Downingtown West
|13-8
|4. Sam Blevins
|Jr.
|Oxford
|16-5
|285
|1. Jesse Cook
|Sr.
|Downingtown West
|18-6
|2. Joseph Timm
|Sr.
|WC East
|16-5
|3. Harry Stinger
|Jr.
|Malvern Prep
|18-13
|4. Emmanuel Lawal
|Soph.
|Church Farm
|15-3
|Teams
|1. Malvern Prep
|2. Downingtown West
|3. West Chester Rustin
|4. West Chester Henderson
|5. Downingtown East
