Ches-Mont

Daily Local wrestling rankings, 1/24

106record
1. Brennan McBrideSoph.Coatesville19-1
2. Keanu ManuelFr.Downingtown East24-2
3. Sammy McMonagleFr.WC Henderson21-4
4. Josh ViarengoFr.WC Rustin11-5
113
1. Killian DelaneySoph.WC Henderson23-3
2. Dayton DelViscioSoph.Malvern Prep34-10
3. Morgan LoflandFr.Conestoga20-3
4. Nathan LucierFr.Coatesville19-8
120
1. Doug ZapfSr.Downingtown West24-3
2. Seth HoopesJr.Octorara21-5
3. Corey CelenzaJr.WC East16-3
4. Logan ReigelSr.Kennett22-7
126
1. Mark SalvatoreSr.Malvern Prep17-8
2. Lukas RichieJr.Downingtown East25-3
3. Liam BabautaSr.Octorara18-5
4. Tommy LukeSr.WC East16-5
132
1. Dalton HarkinsJr.Malvern Prep30-6
2. Gerhardt ReiterSr.Kennett22-4
3. Luke PhayreJr.WC Henderson15-8
4. Alex PratznerFr.WC Rustin13-7
138
1. Nick Lilley Sr.Downingtown West21-3
2. Henry HagueJr.Malvern Prep23-9
3. Brett HorneSr.Downingtown East18-8
4. Sebastian CorralesJr.Church Farm18-1
145
1. PJ CraneSr.Malvern Prep38-5
2. Nick BarnhartJr.Avon Grove19-2
3. Tyler KalinerJr.WC Rustin 18-5
4. Jett Lucas-MurphyJr.Downingtown East20-10
152
1. Chris HiseySr.Malvern Prep29-9
2. Gavin HaleSr.Downingtown West17-8
3. Matt PhayreSr.WC Henderson18-3
4. Caden DaltonSr.Octorara14-7
160
1. Ray MartinSr.WC Henderson22-1
2. Dan LabusSr.WC Rustin10-3
3. Alex TaylorSr.Westtown11-1
4. Matt RomanelliFr.Downingtown East20-8
170
1. Nick FlorschutzJr.Malvern Prep32-7
2. Max HaleSoph.Downingtown West25-5
3. Tyler MousawSoph.Unionville20-4
4. Collin HurleyJr.WC Rustin1-0
182
1. Ryan KarolySr.Malvern Prep17-6
2. Andrew DiBernardoJr.WC East18-2
3. Ethan SeeleyJr.Great Valley25-0
4. Chase MielnikSoph.Downingtown West22-7
195
1. Michael BeardSr.Malvern Prep37-0
2. Josh WileczekSr.Downingtown East26-1
3. Alex RaimondoSr.Coatesville19-6
4. Noel GilgeousJr.Church Farm15-1
220
1. Brendan DevineSr.Malvern Prep24-8
2. Paul PelhamSr.Conestoga19-2
3. Chris MadanatSr.Downingtown West13-8
4. Sam BlevinsJr.Oxford16-5
285
1. Jesse CookSr.Downingtown West18-6
2. Joseph TimmSr.WC East16-5
3. Harry StingerJr.Malvern Prep18-13
4. Emmanuel LawalSoph. Church Farm15-3
Teams
1. Malvern Prep
2. Downingtown West
3. West Chester Rustin
4. West Chester Henderson
5. Downingtown East

