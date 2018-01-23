Wrestling: Bush, Chichester down Interboro

Tymeir Bush picked up a win in the 145-pound match, and Marquell Hudnell pinned his opponent in the 152-pound match to help lift Chichester to a 52-21 Del-Val League victory over Interboro.

Bush controlled the match, taking a 13-2 decision. Hudnell pinned the Bucs’ Michael Hanna in 3:37.

Noah Harvey pinned his opponent in the 182-pound match in 3:47, as did Chase Whartnaby in the 106-pound match in 3:16.

Interboro was led by 220-pounder Shalmon Thomas who recorded a pin in 47 seconds, and Aiden McDevitt, who claimed a pin in 4:31 in the 126-pound match.