Swimming: Pettit dominates for Haverford

Collin Pettit put on a dominating performance taking top honors in the 200 and 500 free as well as the 200 and 400 free relays, and Leo Goldszal was also a quadruple winner in the 50 and 100 free in addition to the 200 medley and free relays as Haverford defeated Strath Havem 104-77
Matthew Shaw (200 and 400 free relay), Zach Given (200 medley relay, 400 free relay) and Jackson Graham (200 medley and free relay) were also triple winners for the Fords.
Harriton 93, Upper Darby 86 >> Nick Anstadt had a huge day, winning four individual events while Christopher Snyder followed up by taking home three for Harriton.
Anstadt won the 200 medley relay, 50 and 100 freestyle and 200 free relay and Snyder claimed the 200 medley and free relay and 100 butterfly.
Anthony Borgese added victories in the 200 individual medley, 500 free and 200 free relay for the Rams.
Jack McConnell (100 breaststroke, 400 free relay) and Mac Lehman (200 free, 400 free relay) were both double winners for the Royals.
Also in the Central League:
Ridley 95, Marple Newtown 88 >> The Raiders had two triple winners in the victory: Chad Wadsworth (200 medley relay, 100 fly, 200 free relay) and Alex Boeckx (200 medley relay, 50 free, 200 free relay). Ryan Schreiber followed up with wins in the 200 medley and free relay.
Finn Gunther won the 200 and 500 free and 400 free relay for the Tigers. Matt Gray took home the 200 IM, 100 breast, 400 free relay, and Mike Hannig claimed the 100 free, 100 back and 400 free relay.
