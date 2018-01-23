Swimming: Curran among several double-winners for Haverford

Julia Curran was one of five double-winners as Haverford handled Strath Haven, 100-84 in a Central League clash.
Curran (200 medley relay, 400 free relay), Grace Myers (200 and 400 free relay), Brooke Jameson (200 medley relay, 400 free relay), Abby Krissinger (200 and 400 free relay) and Laura Seavey (200 medley and free relay) led the way for the Fords.
Liz Olszewski was the lone double winner for the Panthers, prevailing in the 200 IM and 100 fly.
Also in the Central League:
Ridley 103, Marple Newtown 80 >> Paige Shaika (200 medley relay, 200 free relay) and Karleigh Foltz (200 medley relay, 200 free relay) each won a pair of events while Marisela Rechner, who took top honors in the 200 medley relay, 50 free and 200 free relay, spearheaded the Raiders win.
Sophia Finn (100 back, 400 free relay) paced the Tigers.
Upper Darby 96.5, Harriton 86.5 >> Claire Hamilton was the standout for the Royals, winning the 200 free, 100 fly and 200 and 400 free relay. Emily Lehman was not far behind taking the 500 free and 200 and 400 free relays. Margaret Hamilton helped the Upper Darby cause, taking the 200 and 400 free relay as well.
The Rams had three double-winners in the losing effort: Mandy Becker (200 medley relay, 200 IM), Natalie Agostini (200 medley relay, 100 breast) and Tatum Maloney (200 medley relay, 50 free).
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 5 days ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 5 days ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 3 weeks ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...