Swimming: Curran among several double-winners for Haverford

Julia Curran was one of five double-winners as Haverford handled Strath Haven, 100-84 in a Central League clash.

Curran (200 medley relay, 400 free relay), Grace Myers (200 and 400 free relay), Brooke Jameson (200 medley relay, 400 free relay), Abby Krissinger (200 and 400 free relay) and Laura Seavey (200 medley and free relay) led the way for the Fords.

Liz Olszewski was the lone double winner for the Panthers, prevailing in the 200 IM and 100 fly.

Also in the Central League:

Ridley 103, Marple Newtown 80 >> Paige Shaika (200 medley relay, 200 free relay) and Karleigh Foltz (200 medley relay, 200 free relay) each won a pair of events while Marisela Rechner, who took top honors in the 200 medley relay, 50 free and 200 free relay, spearheaded the Raiders win.

Sophia Finn (100 back, 400 free relay) paced the Tigers.

Upper Darby 96.5, Harriton 86.5 >> Claire Hamilton was the standout for the Royals, winning the 200 free, 100 fly and 200 and 400 free relay. Emily Lehman was not far behind taking the 500 free and 200 and 400 free relays. Margaret Hamilton helped the Upper Darby cause, taking the 200 and 400 free relay as well.

The Rams had three double-winners in the losing effort: Mandy Becker (200 medley relay, 200 IM), Natalie Agostini (200 medley relay, 100 breast) and Tatum Maloney (200 medley relay, 50 free).