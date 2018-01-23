PAC Girls Basketball Roundup: Spring-Ford improves to 16-0, drops Methacton 50-38

Spring-Ford 50, Methacton 38 >> Cassie Marte hit for a game-high 13 points to lead the Rams in their PAC Liberty Division victory over the Warriors. Spring-Ford improved to 16-0 (6-0 PAC Liberty) and is ranked No. 1 in the District 1-6A power rankings.

Rachel Christman added 11 points in helping Spring-Ford open a 24-17 halftime lead. Sydney Tornetta and Jill Zerbe shared team scoring honors for Methacton (2-4, 5-4, 9-9), each hitting for nine.

Perkiomen Valley 57, Boyertown 42 >> The down-low dominance of Megan Jonassen and Taylor Hamm led the Vikings (6-1, 9-1, 13-4) to a PAC Liberty win over the Bears (2-5, 4-5, 7-9).

The duo combined for 42 of PV’s 57 points, Jonassen netting a game-high 25 followed by Hamm’s 17. Alex Blomstrom chipped in 11.

Kylie Webb scored 16 for Boyertown, which was within 20-17 after the first quarter but was held to single-digit scoring in the second and third quarters.

Pottsgrove 49, Pottstown 35 >> Sierra Potts and Summer Walker combined to score 21 points, leading the Falcons in their PAC Frontier Division victory over the Trojans.

Potts scored 11 — all but two on baskets from 3-point range — and Walker added another 10. Pottstown got a game-high 17 points from Ebony Reddick but had nobody else score more than six.

Owen J. Roberts 50, Norristown 33 >> Though Beyonce Collins took game scoring honors for the Eagles, the Wildcats rode a more-balanced offense to victory in this PAC Liberty Division matchup.

Hannah Clay and Olivia LeClaire each scored 11 to help Owen J. open a 29-16 lead at the half. Collins answered with 22, but Norristown had no other player score more than four points.

Upper Merion 56, Upper Perkiomen 22 >> Jordan Wilson and Tymeriah Stanton effectively outscored the entire Indian lineup in leading the Vikings to victory in this PAC Frontier Division pairing.

Wilson hit for 14 points to lead UM, Stanton following with 12. Olivia Rogers was UP’s leading scorer with eight points.