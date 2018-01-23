PAC Boys Basketball Roundup: Clark, Blakey spark Pottsgrove’s 79-63 win over Pottstown

Pottsgrove 79, Pottstown 63 >> Manny Clark and Jayden Blakey combined to score 47 points Tuesday, and the Pottsgrove boys basketball team rode its potent offense to a 79-63 victory over Pottstown in their Pioneer Athletic Conference Frontier Division contest.
Clark took game scoring honors with his 26-point outing, Blakey adding another 21. They headed a trio of double-figure scorers that included Justin Robinson and his 16 points.
Pottstown got 19 points from Anthony Brown and another 15 from Floyd Dashiell.
Methacton 60, Spring-Ford 56 >> The Warriors rebounded from last weekend’s defeat to Perkiomen Valley by keeping its distance down the stretch in a tight win over the Rams in PAC Liberty play.
Methacton retains first place (5-2, 8-2, 11-6) while getting strong nights from Jeff Woodward (19 points, 8 rebounds, 8 blocks) and David Duda (16 points).
Austin Hokanson (18) and Nestor Diaz (17) led Spring-Ford (3-3, 6-3, 9-7), which was as close as 42-39 entering the fourth quarter but gain the lead down the stretch.
Perkiomen Valley 50, Boyertown 44 >> Tyler Strechay headed a trio of double-figure scorers that fueled the Vikings’ PAC Liberty Division victory over the Bears.
Strechay’s 15 counters were good for game scoring honors, and he was followed by teammates Dante Graves (12) points and Connor McShea (10). Boyertown was led by Jerry Kapp’s 14 points and another 13 from Zach Benning.
Upper Merion 54, Upper Perkiomen 46 >> Though Ryan Kendra earned game scoring honors for the Indians, they were unable to make an early lead on the Vikings hold up in their PAC Frontier Division pairing.
Kendra finished the night with 22 points, one more than UM’s Chris Clark. UP got another 15 from Liam Boyle, but its 13-10 first-quarter lead was reversed into a 27-17 halftime deficit by the Vikes’ 17-point second quarter.
