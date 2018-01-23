Haverford School wrestlers split four meets at Buckley Duals

The Haverford School wrestling team split four meets at the Buckley Duals Jan. 20. The Fords defeated Roman Catholic, 37-33; edged William Tennent, 35-33; lost to Southern Lehigh, 42-30; and fell to West Chester East, 60-15.

The Buckley Duals are named after long-time legendary Haverford School wrestling coach Neil Buckley.

Against Roman Catholic, the Fords came from behind, ending the match with pins from Vincent Corradetti (138 pounds) and Chase McCollum (145). Haverford School earned six pins in all, also getting falls from Neetish Sharma (152), Andrew Parente (106), Jake Shaifer (120) and Ryan Shepherd (126).

In the Fords’ victory against William Tennent, Jake Shaifer (120) won by technical fall, while McCollum (145) and Michael Clymer (132) got pins.

Against Southern Lehigh, four Haverford School wrestlers earned pins – Parente (106), Shaifer (120), Shepherd (126) and Clymer (132).

In the meet against West Chester East, Parente (106) and Shaifer (113) earned falls.