Delco Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders: Tuesday, Jan. 23

The following teams have reported games sparingly, or not at all, and whose players are not included among the scoring leaders:
Agnes Irwin
Chichester
Delco Christian
Stat leaders reflect games played through Monday, Jan. 22
Points Per Game
(Players must have played in at least 70 percent of games)
Mahya Woodton, Academy Park 26.9
Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 19.1
Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 16.9
Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 16.4
Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 16.3
Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 15.8
Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll 15.5
Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 15.4
Ellie Mueller, Radnor 15.4
Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 14.5
Amanda Floyd, Interboro 13.6
Grace Harding, Penncrest 13.2
Devon Adams, Marple Newtown 12.9
Luca Mamula, Episcopal Academy 12.8
Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 12.3
Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 11.7
Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield 11.5
Lindsay Haseltine, Christian Academy 11.4
Erin Doherty, Haverford 10.8
Megan Arndt, Penncrest 10.6
Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 10.0
Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 10.0
Harlem Jennings, Archbishop Carroll 9.9
Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley 9.9
3-Point Field Goals
Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll 36
Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield 36
Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 35
Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 33
Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 31
Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 28
Emily Monaghan, Bonner & Prendergast 25
Olivia Young, Marple Newtown 24
Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 24
Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 23
Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 22
Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 21
Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 20
Mahya Woodton, Academy Park 19
Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara 19
Lindsay Boyd, Ridley 19
Abby Seasock, Sun Valley 19
Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 18
Brienne Williams, Radnor 18
Erin Doherty, Haverford 17
Taylor Flores, Academy Park 16
Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 16
Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley 15
