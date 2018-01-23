Connect with us

Central League

Delco Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders: Tuesday, Jan. 23

 Based on games reported to the Daily Times. To report missing games or corrections, email msmith@delcotimes.com.

The following teams have reported games sparingly, or not at all,  and whose players are not included among the scoring leaders:

Agnes Irwin

Chichester

Delco Christian

Stat leaders reflect games played through Monday, Jan. 22

Points Per Game

(Players must have played in at least 70 percent of games)

Mahya Woodton, Academy Park 26.9

Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 19.1

Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 16.9

Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 16.4

Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 16.3

Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 15.8

Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll 15.5

Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 15.4

Ellie Mueller, Radnor 15.4

Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 14.5

Amanda Floyd, Interboro 13.6

Grace Harding, Penncrest 13.2

Devon Adams, Marple Newtown 12.9

Luca Mamula, Episcopal Academy 12.8

Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 12.3

Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 11.7

Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield 11.5

Lindsay Haseltine, Christian Academy 11.4

Erin Doherty, Haverford 10.8

Megan Arndt, Penncrest 10.6

Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 10.0

Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 10.0

Harlem Jennings, Archbishop Carroll 9.9

Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley 9.9

3-Point Field Goals

Molly Masciantonio, Archbishop Carroll 36

Alexa Abbonizio, Springfield 36

Dakota McCaughan, Bonner & Prendergast 35

Carle Andrews, Penn Wood 33

Shantalay Hightower, Academy Park 31

Seanna McNamara, Episcopal Academy 28

Emily Monaghan, Bonner & Prendergast 25

Olivia Young, Marple Newtown 24

Maggie Pina, Notre Dame 24

Mandy McGurk, Notre Dame 23

Emma Blewett, Upper Darby 22

Eileen Piombino, Sacred Heart 21

Emily McAteer, Garnet Valley 20

Mahya Woodton, Academy Park 19

Maura Hendrixson, Cardinal O’Hara 19

Lindsay Boyd, Ridley 19

Abby Seasock, Sun Valley 19

Kenzie Gardler, Cardinal O’Hara 18

Brienne Williams, Radnor 18

Erin Doherty, Haverford 17

Taylor Flores, Academy Park 16

Jordan D’Ambrosio, Springfield 16

Brianne Borcky, Garnet Valley 15

