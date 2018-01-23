Bladen coming on for Coatesville; matchup with Dodds will have to wait

CALN >> Word spread around the Ross Kershey Gymnasium like a virus, and it was received with just about the same enthusiasm.

For Tuesday’s Ches-Mont National boys’ basketball showdown, Bishop Shanahan star senior Kevin Dodds was not going to play in the regular season rematch against Coatesville. Without Dodds, Shanahan eventually fell, 73-44.

When the rumor was confirmed that the 6-foot-7 Dodds had to leave school earlier in the day due to illness, everybody in the know realized that it was not only going to severely hamper the visiting Eagles from keeping up with the Red Raiders, it was going to deprive Chesco hoops fans of a rarity: a mano y mano clash in the post with Coatesville’s 6-9 senior Tyrel Bladen.

“I was really anticipating that matchup for Tyrel,” said Red Raiders’ head coach Chuck Moore. “He looks forward to playing against other bigs. So it is disappointing they didn’t get to go against each other.”

Let’s be honest, the Ches-Mont doesn’t produce a lot of college-caliber big men, so it was a big letdown. Bladen has already signed on to play Division I basketball at Eastern Kentucky next fall. Dodds is headed to Division II Gannon, a PSAC power.

“Dodds is a very good player,” Moore said. “He is left handed, but he can score with either hand. And with his ability to step out and hit the 3, he is a weapon.

“You could tell that he was extremely missed (Tuesday) because he can spread the floor and bang inside. He’s the best player on their team.”

The matchup of premier post players never materialized and Bladen took advantage. Shanahan started Sam Wilson instead of Dodds, but he was giving up seven inches to Bladen.

“I was definitely looking forward to the challenge of going against (Dodds),” Bladen acknowledged. “With his skill and height, you have to take advantage if he can’t play.”

Bladen is long but a solid 210 pounds. He wound up scoring 11 points (on 5-for-6 shooting), hauled down nine boards, blocked two and either altered or discouraged countless other shots against Shanahan. And he took a break in each of the first three quarters and did not play at all in the fourth.

“He’s improved greatly over four years,” Moore pointed out. “Now, he is more confident catching the ball and making a move or two. It’s something our coaching staff has worked on with him every day in practice. Now, we are starting to see the result of that.”

Bladen confirmed that he is playing the best basketball of his life. When asked how he would fare going against himself from a couple years ago, he gave a chuckle and said: “I would destroy that little boy. He’d be scared to death of me.

“When I look back to where I started playing basketball, I never would have thought that I could play at this level and still be improving,” he added.

“Going to the Division I level, the big guys are only going to get bigger, so I am going to keep lifting weight and working on my game.”

Bladen is the first Division I post player to come out of Coatesville since Shamon Tooles nearly two decades ago. Tooles – who played college ball at UConn — teamed with John Allen, and led the Raiders to the state semifinals as a senior in 1999-2000. That team was ousted by Jameer Nelson-led Chester.

“Tyrel has really grown into his body,” Moore said. “I picked him up for practice the other day, and I said: ‘A 6-9 kid living in Coatesville is unique.’ I’m glad he stayed and that he is a part of my program.

“We have developed a father-son type relationship. I love him.”

On Tuesday, Bladen executed a pair of crowd-pleasing alley-oops, including a powerful two-handed dunk in the third quarter that put the Raiders ahead by 14. The other came in the opening minute of the contest, and both came on assists from super sophomore point guard Jhamir Brickus.

“We have certain plays we run for (Bladen),” said Brickus, who led all scorers with 26. “When we are able to connect on those, it really gets our momentum going.

“It’s nice playing with him. When he gets hot, he draws double teams and if that happens he can kick it out to me for some easy jump shots.”

Coatesville is now 12-4 overall and sixth in the latest District 1 6A power rankings. And if Bladen can continue to improve and make a difference, the Raiders could be a major force in the postseason.

“It’s good to see Tyrel’s confidence level going up, and it’s good to see him productive and efficient,” Moore said.

“If he is able to dominate for us on the interior, we can be a dangerous team moving forward.”