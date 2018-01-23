Bladen coming on for Coatesville; matchup with Dodds will have to wait

CALN >> Word spread around the Ross Kershey Gymnasium like a virus, and it was received with just about the same enthusiasm.
For Tuesday’s Ches-Mont National boys’ basketball showdown, Bishop Shanahan star senior Kevin Dodds was not going to play in the regular season rematch against Coatesville. Without Dodds, Shanahan eventually fell, 73-44.
When the rumor was confirmed that the 6-foot-7 Dodds had to leave school earlier in the day due to illness, everybody in the know realized that it was not only going to severely hamper the visiting Eagles from keeping up with the Red Raiders, it was going to deprive Chesco hoops fans of a rarity: a mano y mano clash in the post with Coatesville’s 6-9 senior Tyrel Bladen.
“I was really anticipating that matchup for Tyrel,” said Red Raiders’ head coach Chuck Moore. “He looks forward to playing against other bigs. So it is disappointing they didn’t get to go against each other.”
Let’s be honest, the Ches-Mont doesn’t produce a lot of college-caliber big men, so it was a big letdown. Bladen has already signed on to play Division I basketball at Eastern Kentucky next fall. Dodds is headed to Division II Gannon, a PSAC power.
“Dodds is a very good player,” Moore said. “He is left handed, but he can score with either hand. And with his ability to step out and hit the 3, he is a weapon.
“You could tell that he was extremely missed (Tuesday) because he can spread the floor and bang inside. He’s the best player on their team.”
The matchup of premier post players never materialized and Bladen took advantage. Shanahan started Sam Wilson instead of Dodds, but he was giving up seven inches to Bladen.
“I was definitely looking forward to the challenge of going against (Dodds),” Bladen acknowledged. “With his skill and height, you have to take advantage if he can’t play.”
Bladen is long but a solid 210 pounds. He wound up scoring 11 points (on 5-for-6 shooting), hauled down nine boards, blocked two and either altered or discouraged countless other shots against Shanahan. And he took a break in each of the first three quarters and did not play at all in the fourth.
“He’s improved greatly over four years,” Moore pointed out. “Now, he is more confident catching the ball and making a move or two. It’s something our coaching staff has worked on with him every day in practice. Now, we are starting to see the result of that.”
Bladen confirmed that he is playing the best basketball of his life. When asked how he would fare going against himself from a couple years ago, he gave a chuckle and said: “I would destroy that little boy. He’d be scared to death of me.
“When I look back to where I started playing basketball, I never would have thought that I could play at this level and still be improving,” he added.
“Going to the Division I level, the big guys are only going to get bigger, so I am going to keep lifting weight and working on my game.”
Bladen is the first Division I post player to come out of Coatesville since Shamon Tooles nearly two decades ago. Tooles – who played college ball at UConn — teamed with John Allen, and led the Raiders to the state semifinals as a senior in 1999-2000. That team was ousted by Jameer Nelson-led Chester.
“Tyrel has really grown into his body,” Moore said. “I picked him up for practice the other day, and I said: ‘A 6-9 kid living in Coatesville is unique.’ I’m glad he stayed and that he is a part of my program.
“We have developed a father-son type relationship. I love him.”
On Tuesday, Bladen executed a pair of crowd-pleasing alley-oops, including a powerful two-handed dunk in the third quarter that put the Raiders ahead by 14. The other came in the opening minute of the contest, and both came on assists from super sophomore point guard Jhamir Brickus.
“We have certain plays we run for (Bladen),” said Brickus, who led all scorers with 26. “When we are able to connect on those, it really gets our momentum going.
“It’s nice playing with him. When he gets hot, he draws double teams and if that happens he can kick it out to me for some easy jump shots.”
Coatesville is now 12-4 overall and sixth in the latest District 1 6A power rankings. And if Bladen can continue to improve and make a difference, the Raiders could be a major force in the postseason.
“It’s good to see Tyrel’s confidence level going up, and it’s good to see him productive and efficient,” Moore said.
“If he is able to dominate for us on the interior, we can be a dangerous team moving forward.”
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 5 days ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 5 days ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 3 weeks ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...