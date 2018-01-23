Connect with us

Winter Sports

Agnes Irwin squash team wins Inter-Ac title

The Agnes Irwin varsity squash team captured the Inter-Ac title Tuesday with a 8-1 win over Penn Charter.
Playing in front of a large crowd, host Agnes Irwin secured key wins in the #5 and #2 match ups, with senior captain Lily Zelov defeating Gwen Davis in a competitive match. AIS captured the first eight matches to be completed.
AIS coach Alex Stait said, “The girls did well to keep their concentration today against a strong Penn Charter team. Winning the Inter-Ac has been a goal of ours for several years, and the it’s strongest league in the country with 2-3 teams consistently ranked in the top five in the U.S. It’s nice to see the girls get this result after playing and working together for so many years. I feel the real difference this year is our team spirit, which helped us upset the odds and stay together through tough matches.”

Agnes Irwin 8, Penn Charter 1

#1 Elizabeth Ross (PC) d. Katherine Glaser (AIS) 3-1
#2 Lily Zelov (AIS) d. Gwen Davis (PC) 3-0
#3 Olivia Walsh (AIS) d. Hattie Specter (PC) 3-0
#4 Rachel Mashek (AIS) d. Alexa Lenfast (PC) 3-0
#5 Margaux Comai (AIS) d. Mia Bezar (PC) 3-1
#6 Caroline Glaser (AIS) d. Charlotte Murray (PC) 3-0
#7 Grace Flaherty (AIS) d. Meredith Bernstein (PC) 3-0
#8 Cate Costin (AIS) d. Chloe Master (PC) 3-0
#9 Natalie Corkran (AIS) d. Nezzie Alexanian (PC) 3-0

