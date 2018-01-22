Friends’ Central track athletes in fast lane at Va. Showcase

Friends’ Central had some standout performances at the Virginia Showcase at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. Jan. 20. FCS freshman Inara Shell finished fourth in a field of 59 in the high jump and was the top freshman with a leap of 17-06. The FCS distance medley relay team of Izzy MacFarlane (1,200 meters), Ava Forman (400 meters), Nadia Taranta (800 meters) and Gabrielle Wilkinson (1,600 meters) ran a time of 12:15.30, ranked No. 1 in Pennsylvania and No. 2 in the United States.