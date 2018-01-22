Delco Girls Basketball Roundup: D’Ambrosio helps Ridley take down Merion Mercy

Clutch foul shooting down the stretch and an all-around sound performance by senior guard Dana D’Ambrosio enabled Ridley to claim a 40-37 nonleague win at Merion Mercy.

D’Ambrosio, who paced the Green Raiders (4-12) with 12 points, and Shannon McKee came through in the final moments at the foul line. Freshman Lindsay added 10 points and Maria Brown chipped in with six.

In other nonleague action:

Stuart Country Day 57, Sacred Heart 44 >> Kyra Quigley did plenty of damage in the second half, scoring 16 of her team-high 18 points for the Lions (7-8). She also finished with 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Caitlin Hughes netted seven points and Kayleigh Doyle chipped in with six for the Lions (57-44), who couldn’t recover from a 35-12 halftime deficit.

In the Catholic League:

Bonner & Prendergast 65, West Catholic 59 >> The Pandas (12-5, 8-1 Catholic League) pulled away thanks to a 22-point output in the fourth quarter as four players reached double figures. Leading the way was Maeve McCann who poured in 15 points and was 6-for-7 at the free-throw line.

Ariana McGeary finished 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Dakota McCaughan netted 11 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished five assists. Emily Monaghan added 11 points, six rebounds and a pair of steals.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Oxford 50, Sun Valley 21 >> The Vanguards had trouble keeping up with sharp-shooting Hornets guard Miranda Porretta, who had 17 points and drilled five 3-pointers. Maddie Michael led Sun Valley with 11 points and Abby Seasock added seven.