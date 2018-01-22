Connect with us

Conestoga baseball players commit to colleges

Five Conestoga High School baseball players committed to playing the sport for their respective colleges at a recent ceremony at the school. Max Anastasio has committed to Oberlin College, Luke Czepiel to Washington & Lee University, Mike Della Polla to Thomas Jefferson University, Jacob Marcus to University of Richmond) and Tucker Conlan to the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

