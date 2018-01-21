Penn Wood girls earn gold in New York

Penn Wood had a good day in the New Balance Games at the Armory in New York Saturday.

The Patriots won the girls 4 x 400-meter relay in 4 minutes, 2.63 seconds. Sophomore Dhaniyh Toodles took second in the girls varsity 300-meter dash in 42.83 seconds to help the Patriots finish seventh in the team competition.

On the boys side, Penn Wood was fourth in the 4 x 400 (3:29.66), once place behind Upper Darby (3:28.63).