Griffin Hollingsworth earns OW at Exeter

Freshman Griffin Hollingsworth earned outstanding wrestler honors in Garnet Valley’s half of the pool as the Jaguars finished in sixth place at the Exeter Blue-White Duals Saturday.

Hollingsworth (113 pounds) went 3-2 in the tournament and the Jaguars went 2-3 as a team, beating Coatesville (39-30) and Hazletown Area (41-29) and falling to Malvern Prep (56-12), host Exeter (58-12) and Quakertown (50-18) in the sixth-place match.

Junior Kevin Pulitti was 5-0 at 120 pounds. He won his first three matches by pin in the first period and captured his last two bouts by decision.

Tommy Mahoney, who was recently named to the pafootballnews.com 6A all-state team, went 4-1 at 285 pounds with three of the wins by pin. He won four in a row after dropping a 3-2 decision to Malvern’s Harry Stringer in his first match of the day.

Buckley Duals >> Lightweights Andrew Parente (106) and Jake Shaifer (113, 120) both went undefeated as The Haverford School went 2-2 in the tournament. The host Fords defeated Roman Catholic (37-33) and William Tennent (35-33) and lost to Southern Lehigh (42-30) and WC East (60-15).

Parente had three wins by fall and one by forfeit. Shaifer went 1-0 at 113 with a pin and 3-0 at 120 with two wins by fall and another by technical fall. After dropping his first match at 132 Michael Clymer responded with three straight victories to go 3-1.

Jack McQuaid ranked up four pins at 170 pounds and Nick Poulos (138) remained undefeated to help Archbishop Carroll go 2-2. The Patriots topped Northern Lehigh (42-24) and tied George Washington, but won the match on Criteria H, the greater number of takedowns. Carroll fell to Germantown Academy (45-24) and CB Est (66-6).

McQuaid improved to 17-1, while Poulos raised his record to 16-0 with a pin and two victories by forfeit.

In nonleague action:

Archbishop Wood 49, Radnor 25 >> The Raiders fell behind 31-9 and could not recover. Jahmair Rider (145) won by pin. Chris Henkel (126) won by major decision and Jack Horvath (182) was victorious by decision. Tyler Tornoe (106) and Robby Hudrisko (152) received forfeit victories for the Raiders.