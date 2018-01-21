Early lead not enough for GV girls

A five-point first-quarter lead wasn’t enough for Garnet Valley in the Hoops for Hope tournament at the University of the Sciences.

Archbishop Wood rallied for a 39-33 triumph over the Jaguars.

Emily McAteer scored six of her game-high 18 points to stake GV to a 12-5 lead after one period, but the Vikings countered with 34 points over the next three quarters to erase that deficit. Brianne Borcky had eight points for the Jags.

Archbishop Carroll 52, Gwynedd Mercy 36 >> Harlem Jennings, Wynter Bess and Molly Masciantonio combined for 37 points to pace the Patriots in the Hoops for Hope tournament. Jennings led the balanced attack with 14 points.

Bess added 12 points and Masciantonio 11 to help the Patriots bounce back from a 62-39 loss to Neumann-Goretti Saturday.