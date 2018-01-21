Connect with us

Winter Sports

Another thriller as Bonner & Prendergast takes down West

For sheer drama, it will take quite a lot to top the week the boys basketball team at Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast experienced.

Isaiah Wong banked a mid-range jumper with seven seconds left to give the Friars their third straight win in their last possession or overtime with a 68-67 Catholic League victory over West Catholic Sunday afternoon.

A week ago Sunday, Ajiri Johnson’s dunk at the buzzer gave MBAP a 63-61 triumph over St. Joseph’s Prep at home. Five days later, Donovan Rodriguez scored five of his eight points in overtime to lift the Friars to a 68-66 victory over Roman Catholic at Community College of Philadelphia.

The Friars (13-2, 6-0 PCL) were sharp from the free-throw line once again, shooting 23-for-28. They were 17-for-22 from the line in the win over Roman. Wong led MBAP with 20 points. Tariq Ingraham (16) and Michael Perretta (12) also reached double figures.

