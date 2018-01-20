Woodton scores 26 to set Academy Park program mark

It was only a matter of time, but now it’s official: Mahya Woodton is the most prolific scorer in the history of the Academy Park girls basketball program.

Woodton took that honor in the first half Saturday, part of a 26-point effort in a 58-50 loss to West Chester Rustin. Woodton entered needing 10 points to pass Brianna Macauley as the program’s all-time leader; she had that by halftime, scoring 15 of his team’s first 18 points.

Woodton has 1,198 career points, surpassing Macauley’s tally of 1,181.

AP had the better of the second half, but a first-half deficit and Maggie O’Hare’s 31 points proved too much.

In other nonleague action:

Radnor 70, Chester 56 >> Ellie Mueller tossed in 30 points, a career-high and the most by a Raider in coach Mark Jordan’s 12 seasons, to lead Radnor. Mueller added 12 rebounds and four assists.

Fellow sophomores Missy Massimino (12 points) and Julia Rigolizzo (11 points) also contributed to the winning effort for Radnor (9-5).

Shay’noni DeShields led Chester with 19 points and eight steals. Shakina Brice added a double-double of 17 points and 10 steals, as did Destiney Gibson (12 points, 10 rebounds) for Chester (4-9).

Interboro 51, Avon Grove 40 >> Marta Walewska was a force down low with 17 points and 20 rebounds, and Amanda Floyd (19 points, 13 boards) likewise posted a double-double for the Bucs.

Freshman point guard Keri Barnett orchestrated the attack with 12 points, 4 assists and three steals.

Springfield 51, Great Valley 28 >> Belle Mastropietro paired 11 points with six steals and four assists, and Alexa Abbonizio and Jordan D’Ambrosio tossed in 10 points each as the Cougars made quick work of the Patriots.

D’Ambrosio grabbed 10 rebounds for Springfield (11-4).

Southern Lehigh 44, Cardinal O’Hara 36 >> Siobhan Boylan and Kenzie Gardler scored 11 apiece, but the Lions stumbled in their second game in as many days and playing without the injured Maura Hendrixson.

St. Thomas More 67, Penn Wood 49 >> Jada Hutt scored 15 points to go with 11 rebounds, and Carle Andrews paired 10 points with six assists and four steals, but the Patriots (5-9) fell.