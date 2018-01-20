Smith connects at the line as Chester stretches streak to eight

Don’t look now, but Chester has won eight straight games, the latest a 56-50 decision over traditional power Harrisburg Saturday.
Michael Smith led the Clippers with 16 points, going 10-for-10 at the free-throw line and 8-for-8 in the fourth quarter. Brian Randolph contributed 10 points, and Isaiah Schmidt added nine.
Randolph put Chester (9-5) ahead for good via a 3-point play with 1:11 left in the game. He added four steals. Smith augmented his 16 points with seven rebounds and three assists.
In other nonleague action:
Chester Charter School for the Arts 63, Interboro 54 >> Akeem Taylor scored 24 points and hauled down eight boards, and Bruce Rogers added 12 points for the Sabers (4-10). Devonte Morris tallied 10 points.
Carley Jones led Interboro with 17 points. Dom Souders hit four 3-pointers in registering 13 points, and Albert Pewa tossed in a dozen for the Bucs (1-14).
Garnet Valley 96, Collegium Charter 71 >> Connor O’Brien notched a career-high 30 points, Austin Laughlin added 23 points and nine Jaguars scored in the rout. Greg Vlassopoulos posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds for GV (11-4).
Penn Wood 53, St. Thomas More 50 >> Chris Nash scored 15 points, but the Patriots did their best work on the defense end, where a 12-5 edge in the third quarter put Penn Wood (7-5) ahead for good.
Vatangoe Donzo helped Penn Wood’s cause with 13 points, and Julian Holloway added nine.
West Chester Rustin 58, Glen Mills 42 >> Tarik Bey accounted for half of his team’s output with 21 points, but an 18-4 disadvantage in the second quarter doomed the Battlin’ Bulls (4-7).
Central Bucks West 47, Academy Park 26 >> Freshman Tyriq Marerro scored 11 points, but the Knights (4-9) struggled mightily with three starters out of action due to injury.
Plymouth Whitemarsh 64, Haverford School 56 >> Christian Ray scored 18 points, Kharon Randolph added 14 and Christian Clover chipped in 10, but the Fords (13-5) saw an eight-game winning streak snapped.
Comments
Recent News
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
Connor steps down at Carroll, will be Widener’s defensive coordinator
Dan Connor admitted it wasn’t an easy decision. After two years, the two-time Daily...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 days ago
Don Grinstead named new head coach at Phoenixville
Although he relocated nearly 1,000 miles south, Don Grinstead never really got Pennsylvania high...
-
Fall Sports/ 1 week ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls volleyball teams
The Main Line high school girls’ volleyball scene featured some championship squads this past...
-
Fall Sports/ 2 weeks ago
Presenting fall 2017 All-Main Line girls’ tennis teams
The Main Line high school girls’ tennis scene last fall was highlighted by Central...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Football First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
Player of the Year — Ricky Ortega, QB, Soph., Coatesville FIRST TEAM OFFENSE QB...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: On star-studded Coatesville roster, Ricky Ortega stands above the rest
With so many stars on the football field at Coatesville, one may think it...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Field Hockey First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
FIRST TEAM FORWARDS Charlotte deVries, Jr., Conestoga deVries, a first team All-American selection by...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Villa Maria’s Miller was the eye of the Hurricanes on run to state title
The 2017 Villa Maria Hurricanes could put the ball in the cage, often times...
-
All-Area/ 3 weeks ago
DLN ALL-AREA: Girls Soccer First Team, Second Team, Honorable Mention & Coach of the Year
First Team forwards Sara Oswald, Jr., Westtown It was another strong season for Oswald...
-
DLN ALL-AREA: Two-sport star Hineman leaves her mark on Unionville soccer before heading to Duke
EAST MARLBOROUGH >> On one occasion this season, Unionville coach Joe Ratasiewicz watched from...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Girls Tennis Teams
FIRST TEAM Singles Tori Alexander, junior, Spring-Ford Dina Nouaime, junior, Methacton Julia Gumieniak, junior,...
-
MERCURY ALL-AREA: Spring-Ford’s Alexander takes next step, wins PAC championship
Tori Alexander entered the 2017 season on a mission. The Spring Ford junior finished...