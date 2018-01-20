Smith connects at the line as Chester stretches streak to eight

Don’t look now, but Chester has won eight straight games, the latest a 56-50 decision over traditional power Harrisburg Saturday.

Michael Smith led the Clippers with 16 points, going 10-for-10 at the free-throw line and 8-for-8 in the fourth quarter. Brian Randolph contributed 10 points, and Isaiah Schmidt added nine.

Randolph put Chester (9-5) ahead for good via a 3-point play with 1:11 left in the game. He added four steals. Smith augmented his 16 points with seven rebounds and three assists.

In other nonleague action:

Chester Charter School for the Arts 63, Interboro 54 >> Akeem Taylor scored 24 points and hauled down eight boards, and Bruce Rogers added 12 points for the Sabers (4-10). Devonte Morris tallied 10 points.

Carley Jones led Interboro with 17 points. Dom Souders hit four 3-pointers in registering 13 points, and Albert Pewa tossed in a dozen for the Bucs (1-14).

Garnet Valley 96, Collegium Charter 71 >> Connor O’Brien notched a career-high 30 points, Austin Laughlin added 23 points and nine Jaguars scored in the rout. Greg Vlassopoulos posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds for GV (11-4).

Penn Wood 53, St. Thomas More 50 >> Chris Nash scored 15 points, but the Patriots did their best work on the defense end, where a 12-5 edge in the third quarter put Penn Wood (7-5) ahead for good.

Vatangoe Donzo helped Penn Wood’s cause with 13 points, and Julian Holloway added nine.

West Chester Rustin 58, Glen Mills 42 >> Tarik Bey accounted for half of his team’s output with 21 points, but an 18-4 disadvantage in the second quarter doomed the Battlin’ Bulls (4-7).

Central Bucks West 47, Academy Park 26 >> Freshman Tyriq Marerro scored 11 points, but the Knights (4-9) struggled mightily with three starters out of action due to injury.

Plymouth Whitemarsh 64, Haverford School 56 >> Christian Ray scored 18 points, Kharon Randolph added 14 and Christian Clover chipped in 10, but the Fords (13-5) saw an eight-game winning streak snapped.